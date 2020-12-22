Real Madrid News Roundup: Florentino Perez reveals reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo exit, Zinedine Zidane 'annoyed' by Ronald Koeman's comments, and more - 22nd December 2020

After a relatively underwhelming start to the campaign, Real Madrid have returned to winning ways in LaLiga Santander and are in superb touch at the moment. The Blancos looked a shadow of themselves for a few weeks but when their backs were against the wall, Zinedine Zidane's troops responded in stunning style and won their last four fixtures, powering through to second place on the table.

Ahead of their home game against Granada in LaLiga, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane 'annoyed' by Ronald Koeman's comments

Zinedine Zidane and Ronald Koeman

Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he is annoyed by Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman's comments over the officiating during Real Madrid's game against Eibar. The Blancos emerged victorious over Eibar by a scoreline of 3-1 but there was a moment of controversy towards the end of game where the ball struck Sergio Ramos' arm inside the box.

Ronald Koeman mentioned this incident during his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona's game against Real Valladolid, saying;

"I don’t understand. As I said that day against [Real] Madrid, I do not want to repeat it. 9 out of 10 people in Madrid would have called a penalty, but the referee did not."

Zidane did not take these comments well, and fired back at his Barcelona counterpart ahead of his side's upcoming fixture against Granada. The Real Madrid coach said;

"It annoyed me, yes, because I never talk about the referees. Officials are part of the game and they also can make mistakes, just as the players do. I never become involved because it is complicated. There is nothing else to say apart from that we have an important game to focus on."

Benzema in best form of his Real Madrid career, says Zidane

Karim Benzema in action

Zinedine Zidane believes that Karim Benzema is in the best form of his Real Madrid career. The star striker is in sublime touch and was recently awarded the Alfredo Di Stefano award by MARCA to crown him the best player in LaLiga Santander throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

The French coach was asked if his compatriot is currently in his very best form for Real Madrid, Zidane expressed;

"I think so, yes. Most recently he's [Karim Benzema] been in his best form. What he's doing recently, he's been phenomenal. What's yet to come? I think Karim can even get better than he is now - that's what we all hope, for the team, for him, personally. On top, it's his ambition. He wants to get better as well as a player. That's very important."

Karim Benzema has scored and assisted in a LaLiga game for the 30th time for Real Madrid following their 3-1 win against Eibar.



Only Cristiano Ronaldo (44) has done it more for Real in the 21st century. 😳 pic.twitter.com/tOyy2gzyyN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2020

Benzema has averaged atleast a goal or an assist in every game so far in LaLiga and has been the focal point of Zidane's attack. He recently played his 500th game for Real Madrid, making him one of only three non-Spanish players to have achieved this landmark along with Marcelo and Roberto Carlos.

Florentino Perez reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has opened up on why Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to depart from Real Madrid back in 2018. The Portuguese icon, regarded as one the best players in football history, spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu before choosing to depart from the club to go to Juventus in a deal worth in excess of €100m.

During Real Madrid's general annual meeting, Perez revealed that the biggest source of revenue the club has had in recent years was that of Cristiano Ronaldo's big-money sale to Juventus, and stated that he wanted to leave due to personal reasons.

750 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal among clubs and senior National team, with 10% of these being scored for Juventus. Limitless.#JuveDynamo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mmm4Xov19x — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2020

The club president revealed;

"The most profitable sale this year was that of Cristiano. He wanted to leave for personal reasons, and when everyone is converging on one solution you come to an agreement. No one offered Real Madrid more than Juventus’ €100m. We can’t do anything but thank Ronaldo for all he did with this shirt. He’s the best ever after [Alfredo] Di Stefano and this will always be his home."

Ronaldo fired Juventus to two successive Serie A titles since his move to Turin in 2018 but has failed to help them win the UEFA Champions League so far.

