Real Madrid News Roundup: Hazard attracting interest from Manchester City, club touted to make summer move for Salah, and more - 2nd January 2020

Real Madrid will hope to overtake Atletico Madrid, albeit temporarily, in La Liga when they face Celta Vigo on Saturday. Here’s the latest news featuring Real Madrid from 2 January 2021:

Manchester City interested in signing Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid with plenty of hopes and expectations but it just hasn’t happened for the Belgian at the Spanish capital.

Hazard has been beset by a combination of injuries and poor form, and has managed to score just thrice for Los Blancos since joining them in 2019. It remains to be seen if the club will keep him another season, as there is interest from Manchester City as per reports.

OKDario claim that Pep Guardiola dreams of pairing up Hazard with his Belgian teammate Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City. The Sky Blues will have the funds to spend big once again, and considering they are in a transition period, someone like Hazard wouldn’t be a bad option.

Real Madrid to target Mo Salah next summer

As per Sky Sports’ Angelo Mangiante, Real Madrid are plotting a summer move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international recently voiced his disappointment at missing out on the captaincy role in a dead rubber Champions League game, and that has given rise to several reports of his long-term future at the club.

Real Madrid of course refrained from spending big money last summer due to the impact of COVID-19, so we could be in for a big summer transfer window later this year. Salah’s contract with Liverpool only expires in July 2023, and he is likely to cost a good sum of money.

Kubo to end his loan spell at Villarreal

Takefusa Kubo has struggled for regular playing time on loan at Villarreal, and the winger is expected to end his loan spell there. Negotiations with Getafe are on-going as per Javi Mata, as Real Madrid are willing to loan him out till the remainder of the season.

Kubo spent last season on loan at Mallorca, and put in some promising displays for the side. He hasn’t shown enough this season at Villarreal to warrant a regular starting place in the team.

The Japanese is yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid, and needs a good second half of the season on loan to help his chances of possibly getting anywhere close to making his debut next season.