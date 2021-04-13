Real Madrid News Roundup: Injury woes ahead of Liverpool clash, Isco to leave in the summer, and more | 12th April, 2021

Real Madrid are gearing up to take on Liverpool in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane will be confident going into the game, as his side already have a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Los Blancos are flying at the moment and are coming off a huge victory in the El Clasico against Barcelona that took them to the top of La Liga. Real Madrid have put themselves in a great position and look likely to end the season with silverware as we enter the final stages of the campaign.

With that said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on 13th April, 2021.

Federico Valverde doubtful for Liverpool clash

Valverde in action for Real Madrid

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde is a doubt for Real Madrid's clash against Liverpool after he sustained an injury against Barcelona at the weekend.

Valverde was subbed off in the 2nd half of El Clasico after seemingly suffering a knock, with Marco Asensio coming on to replace him.

It remains to be seen whether Zidane will risk the Uruguayan against Liverpool or save him for the weekend.

🚨| Valverde did NOT train with the team today. Neither did Carvajal. — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2021

Real Madrid consider parting with Isco

Isco has barely played under Zinedine Zidane

Spanish midfielder Isco is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer after reportedly being unhappy with the amount of playing time he has received under Zinedine Zidane this season.

According to PianetaMilan, Isco has a release clause of €700 million but Real Madrid would be willing to forego that and let the Spaniard leave for €20 million.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in the midfielder and would pursue him in the summer if Real Madrid stick to the speculated valuation.

📰 From Spain: #ACMilan could sign Real Madrid's Isco to replace Brahim Diaz - Juve and Sevilla hoveringhttps://t.co/835H4iLEOg #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) April 10, 2021

Eder Militao could leave in the summer

Militao has done well in the absence of Ramos and Varane

Brazilian defender Eder Militao could consider leaving Real Madrid in the summer in search of more playing-time. The centre-back has only played 10 games this season, predominantly deputising for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

According to Goal, even though Real Madrid have no plans of selling him, Militao coulda sk to leave the club in a bid to make Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Militao's contract at Real Madrid runs for another 4 years, and the club see him as a huge part of their future moving forward.