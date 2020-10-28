Real Madrid News Roundup: Karim Benzema's controversial comments on teammate, Toni Kroos on 'agonising' Bayern Munich tradition, and more — 28th October, 2020

Real Madrid's turbulent season saw another dramatic 90 minutes of football as they were on the brink of a second loss in the UEFA Champions League. The Blancos were just minutes away from a defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach, until a dramatic six-minute comeback helped them equalise the scoreline at Borussia Park.

Although Karim Benzema and Casemiro's goals ensured that they registered at least a point and avoided a loss, it was another thoroughly underwhelming 90 minutes for the Spanish champions, who linger at the bottom of their group. The draw added to a list of disappointing results in recent times, including their losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Benzema's controversial comments on Vinicius Jr during Gladbach draw

Many of Real Madrid's players had a night to forget at Borussia Park, and Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Jr. is certainly one of them. The 20-year-old had a poor outing and was largely ineffective on the night, and Karim Benzema seemingly had enough of it.

0 - Karim Benzema didn't pass a single ball to Vinicius Jr in the second half in the Champions League game vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (three in the first half). Distance. pic.twitter.com/OJ52Qh2Qym — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2020

The French striker was allegedly caught on camera urging his compatriot, Ferland Mendy, not to pass the ball to Vinicius at half-time. As per the footage, Benzema said to Mendy;

"Brother, don't play to him (Vinicius). On my mother's life. He is playing against us."

Karim Benzema tells Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Jr at half-time during last night’s game between Gladbach & Real Madrid: “Brother don’t play to him. On my mother’s life. He is playing against us.” pic.twitter.com/zmpciQRgAV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 28, 2020

However, Benzema appeared to respond to these allegations with a cryptic post on Instagram. He posted an image of himself from the game with the words which translate to;

"While the dogs bark, the nine passes."

Although there has been nothing official said by either Benzema or Zinedine Zidane on the matter, the timing of this post and the message both suggest that this could be a response to these reports.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard says Gladbach draw 'tastest like a win'

Ramos and Casemiro combined to give Real Madrid a late equaliser

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard made his long-awaited season debut against Gladbach at Borussia Park after being out with several injuries prior to the game. The Belgian wasn't fit to make a single appearance in the 2020/21 campaign, and with Real Madrid trailing by two goals, Zidane took a gamble by throwing him onto the pitch along with Luka Modric with roughly half an hour of play left.

The former Chelsea talisman believes that this win highlighted Real Madrid's character after coming back with just minutes to spare on the clock. Speaking on the draw, Hazard expressed;

"This draw feels like three points, we played with great character and even had the chance to score another goal, but I missed the chance. We [Real Madrid] are leaving Germany with a draw, but it does taste like a victory."

The 29-year-old also expressed his relief for being back on the pitch after months of injuries. The Belgian skipper continued;

"After two or three months away from the field, I'm very happy. I just want to keep playing football now because that’s why I'm here."

Toni Kroos opens up on 'agonising' Bayern Munich banquets

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

In what is a rather strange piece of news, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos opened up on the banquets arranged by Bayern Munich after the conclusion of UCL away games. The Bavarians have a tradition of organising a banquet dinner along with club officials after UCL fixtures away from home, which has led to several notable moments in Bayern's folklore.

However, Kroos was evidently not a fan of this tradition, saying that it "was always agonising." The German legend said;

"Whatever the case is: we can travel home directly after the game. Things were different back then at Munich. It was always agonizing."

Kroos continued,

"[There were games after which] you just don’t feel like it. Honestly, I always found it a little irritating. So I'm very happy about how it’s managed here [with Real Madrid]. It's priceless to come home again quickly."

