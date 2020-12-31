Real Madrid News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing move for 28-year-old star, Blancos ace edging closer to AC Milan, and more — 31st December 2020

Real Madrid's commendable winning run in LaLiga Santander came to an end as they dropped points away to Elche in midweek. Zinedine Zidane's Blancos were pegged back to a 1-1 draw after Fidel Chaves' second-half spot-kick cancelled Luka Modric's 20th-minute opener. They now sit two points behind cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid having played two games more as they look to retain their Spanish title.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture against Celta Vigo, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid consider Brahim Diaz return next summer

Spanish champions Real Madrid are considering a return for Brahim Diaz upon the expiry of his loan spell at AC Milan, as per reports. The Spanish youngster has been in superb touch for the Rossoneri who are said to be keen on keeping Diaz for another year at the very least.

1 - Brahim Díaz is the only player born after 1/1/1999 to have played at least 5 matches both in LaLiga and Premier League. Precious.#BrahimDiaz pic.twitter.com/tKiPsnmvoc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 1, 2020

While it was suggested by earlier reports that Milan will propose another loan deal with an option to purchase him in the summer of 2022, Defensa Central claim that Real Madrid are open to the idea of the 21-year-old Diaz. The former Manchester City playmaker could potentially receive more minutes this time around with the likes of Isco and Luka Jovic set to leave.

Jovic could be edging close to Milan move

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic

With Real Madrid and AC Milan already locked in negotiations over the future of Diaz, another player whose future is set to be discussed is Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker, who has fallen down the pecking order at the capital club, is likely to leave after his career came to a standstill at Real Madrid. AC Milan, along with the likes of Wolves and Eintracht Frankfurt, are said to be interested in his services.

Speaking on where Jovic could potentially move, football insider Dean Jones remarked;

"[AC] Milan started to check out the situation, basically, with representatives of [Luka] Jovic, initial calls have been made and they’re just getting background on if he’s interested, what’s his condition right now, what are his aspirations for the short term and long term, what kind of money is he earning, how would he feel about moving countries at this stage, all the personal things you need to know if you’re going to pursue somebody and how likely it is that the deal could even come through if you could agree it with the club."

2 - Luka Jović scored two goals for Serbia 🇷🇸 in the game against Russia 🇷🇺 in the UEFA Nations League, as many as he did in 32 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions. Confidence. pic.twitter.com/3sqPTC4NXM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2020

He added,

"They’ve got a good relationship with Real Madrid, right? There’s Theo Hernandez, there’s Brahim Diaz, there’s no reason, really, to think that there should be any hold-up here."

Wolves were said to be keen on his services in the aftermath of star striker Raul Jimenez's horrific head injury that he picked up against Arsenal.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Isco

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Premier League high-flyers Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon. The Spanish playmaker is said to be keen on a move away from the Blancos after falling out of favour at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. Isco won 16 major honours with the capital club in his eight-year stay with them, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Reports suggest that while several clubs are in the running for his signature including the likes of Everton, Sevilla, AC Milan, Juventus, and others, only a few clubs – with Manchester United being one of — can afford his salary. Isco is on a yearly salary of £6.3m, which is a figure that many clubs can manage to pay given the ongoing pandemic.

A report from AS states that Manchester United 'have already been interested' in his services and could move for him. Isco has only featured for 36 minutes over the last five league games.

