Real Madrid News Roundup: PSG's stunning attempt block Kylian Mbappe transfer, Tottenham Hotspur offered chance to sign another Blancos star, and more — 22nd November 2020

Spanish champions Real Madrid suffered another setback in their turbulent LaLiga Santander campaign after dropping two points away to Villarreal. The Blancos, who picked up just 16 points out of a possible 24 prior to their trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica, were closing in on all three points until Thibaut Courtois gave away a penalty in the 75th minute of the game, which was converted by Gerard Moreno.

They now face a trip to Milan and will hope to save their stuttering UEFA Champions League campaign, as they've picked up just four points form nine games so far. Ahead of their midweek game, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

PSG to sell Neymar to afford new Kylian Mbappe contract

PSG stars Neymar and Mbappe

In what is a massive piece of news being reported in France, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be considering selling Neymar Jr in the summer to fund Kylian Mbappe's contract renewal. The two superstars' contracts are set to come to an end in 2022, and will be allowed to leave on a free should they fail to agree new terms with the club.

Mbappe is a well-documeted target for Real Madrid, and the Blancos will go all out for the services of the Frenchman. However, PSG are keen on keeping him, and will go as far as to sell Neymar, offloading his €24million-a-year wages to offer Mbappe a new contract at the club with a substantial pay rise.

14 - Since the start of 2017-18, Kylian Mbappe has provided more assists in the Champions League than any other player (14). Generous. #IBFKPSG pic.twitter.com/fp5A5p68h8 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 28, 2020

Barcelona have always remained keen on a return for Neymar, but it remains to be seen if the Blaugrana, or any club for that matter, can afford to purchase Neymar during the ongoing financial crisis.

AC Milan in the running to sign Real Madrid's Isco

Isco could leave Real Madrid

AC Milan will be interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco should Hakan Calhanoglu depart from the club, as per reports. The Turkish international is set to be out of contract and is yet to agree on a new deal with the club. With the club currently finding it difficult to renew his deal, reports from Italy claim that they will look to Isco as a replacement for him.

The 28-year-old is said to be looking for a move away from the club after falling down the pecking order at the club, failing to feature in even half of the LaLiga games so far this season. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will not stand in his way should he seek a move away from the club either, given that his contract expires in 2022 and the club would prefer to sell him as opposed to letting him leave on a free. Isco is said to be valued at around €40m by the club.

Elsewhere, Juventus and Everton have also been named as two clubs keen on the Real Madrid star's services.

Tottenham Hotspur could sign Mariano Diaz

Surprise Premier League table toppers Tottenham Hotspur have been offered a chance to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz in the winter transfer window. The Blancos star has barely managed to feature for his side this season and it is said that they will allow him to depart on loan for the second half of the campaign.

11 - Mariano Díaz 🇩🇴🇪🇸 has scored 11 goals from 22 shots on target for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring a goal every 90 minutes played on average. Instinct. pic.twitter.com/R6TOdNnq1v — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2020

This claim has been made despite Spurs' recent acquisition of Carlos Vinicius as Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on another forward given the extremely packed fixture list over the next few months. A loan deal could be on the cards for Mariano, who has scored one goal in 99 minutes of league football so far.

