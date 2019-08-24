Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos addresses his future at the Bernabeu, hints at a possible coaching role

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 525 // 24 Aug 2019, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has addressed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu and hinted at a possible coaching role after he hangs up his boots. The center back mentioned that he would like to remain in the world of sport.

In case you didn't know...

Ramos has enjoyed a spectacular career with Los Blancos spanning over 14 years, during which he has won a series of titles including four Champions League trophies, four LaLiga crowns and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The Spain international has established himself as one of the best defenders of his generation and received significant praise for his goal-scoring abilities, as he boasts of being one of LaLiga's top goalscorers from a defensive position.

Internationally, the center-back has lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2008 and 2012 editions of the UEFA Euros.

The heart of the matter

The 33-year-old, who is now in the twilight of his career, recently gave an interview to Esquire to discuss retirement plans and his upcoming documentary which is scheduled to be released in September.

When asked about retirement, the 33-year-old said (via AS), "I see myself a few more years at Real Madrid, enjoying football. For this, I dedicate an enormous amount of effort to maintain my physical level, and I surround myself with the best fitness coaches."

"I continue to see myself leading the team, both the national team and Real Madrid, and trying to win titles. I can't tell you what will happen tomorrow, but I would like to stay linked to the world of sport."

He added, "I wouldn’t rule out being a coach tomorrow, but that's a daring thing to say. We'll wait and see."

What's next?

Real Madrid will play hosts to Valladolid in LaLiga later today as they look to begin their reversal of the ill fortune that plagued them in the previous season, with a win.