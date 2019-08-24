×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos addresses his future at the Bernabeu, hints at a possible coaching role

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
525   //    24 Aug 2019, 13:56 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has addressed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu and hinted at a possible coaching role after he hangs up his boots. The center back mentioned that he would like to remain in the world of sport.

In case you didn't know...

Ramos has enjoyed a spectacular career with Los Blancos spanning over 14 years, during which he has won a series of titles including four Champions League trophies, four LaLiga crowns and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The Spain international has established himself as one of the best defenders of his generation and received significant praise for his goal-scoring abilities, as he boasts of being one of LaLiga's top goalscorers from a defensive position. 

Internationally, the center-back has lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2008 and 2012 editions of the UEFA Euros.

The heart of the matter

The 33-year-old, who is now in the twilight of his career, recently gave an interview to Esquire to discuss retirement plans and his upcoming documentary which is scheduled to be released in September.

When asked about retirement, the 33-year-old said (via AS), "I see myself a few more years at Real Madrid, enjoying football. For this, I dedicate an enormous amount of effort to maintain my physical level, and I surround myself with the best fitness coaches."

"I continue to see myself leading the team, both the national team and Real Madrid, and trying to win titles. I can't tell you what will happen tomorrow, but I would like to stay linked to the world of sport."

He added, "I wouldn’t rule out being a coach tomorrow, but that's a daring thing to say. We'll wait and see."

What's next?

Real Madrid will play hosts to Valladolid in LaLiga later today as they look to begin their reversal of the ill fortune that plagued them in the previous season, with a win.

Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos
Advertisement
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT GRA SEV
0 - 1
 Granada vs Sevilla
FT LEV VIL
2 - 1
 Levante vs Villarreal
Today OSA EIB 08:30 PM Osasuna vs Eibar
Today REA REA 10:30 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow CEL VAL 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Valencia
Tomorrow GET ATH 12:30 AM Getafe vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow DEP ESP 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
Tomorrow MAL REA 08:30 PM Mallorca vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow LEG ATL 10:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
26 Aug BAR REA 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us