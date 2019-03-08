Real Madrid news: Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez held peace talks after their reported dressing room bust

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

The tension between Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez has cooled off a bit, with the pair believed to have spoken to each other.

Both Ramos and Perez called for a sense of calm so that they can plan things out for the remainder of the season and lay a stable foundation for the future.

In case you didn't know..

Following their four consecutive defeats at home, Madrid are destined to not win any major silverware this season. Humiliating losses against Girona in the La Liga, Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and La Liga, and Ajax in the Champions League saw them crash out of two tournaments while leaving little hope to win the La Liga.

Madrid currently sits third in the La Liga table and are 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Unless their bitter rivals slip up miraculously in the business end of the season, it will be tough for the Los Blancos to catch up with their bitter foes.

After their latest humiliating 4-1 defeat against Ajax in the Champions League, Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez exchanged some heated arguments, where the captain blamed the board for their miserable season and suggested to pay him so that he can leave.

The heart of the matter

After their heated exchange in the dressing room, Ramos and Perez called for peace as they confronted each other.

Both of them admitted that it was a collective and sporting failure as they looked to hold peace talks. Although their conversation was not as deep as the occasion deserved, they initiated a dialogue which will eventually lead to a situation of calm.

Ramos also delivered motivational speech talks to the coaching staff, urging them to be professional till the end of the season. Both Perez and Ramos want to plan for the future with a sense of calmness and stability as they look to revamp the squad next season.

What's next?

Madrid has little to play for in this season but they will look to fight till the end for the La Liga. They will face Real Valladolid away before hosting Celta Vigo in the coming weeks.

