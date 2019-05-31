Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos clarifies his future and says that his intention is to retire at Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

What’s the story?

Sergio Ramos is set to remain at Real Madrid next season. He clarified all the rumours and reiterated his desire to stay. The Los Blancos captain said that he never wanted to leave the Spanish giants and wants to retire at the Spanish club.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this week, Florentino Perez confirmed that the club captain and his representatives have informed him about an offer that the Spanish international has received from China but the president said he won't be letting his captain leave for free.

The heart of the matter

Ramos called in a press conference to clarify all the rumours and assure Madrid fans that he is here to stay and not for a single moment thought of leaving. He said:

"It is true that I have an offer from China on the table, I will not lie about it," said 33-year-old Ramos, who has been at Real since 2005 and whose contract expires in 2021.

"My dream is to retire here."

"At no moment did I consider going to China.

"Yesterday I went to see the president to make everything clear.

"I told the president that I would never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid.

"If one day I go then it is because I think my body does not allow me to give a high level.

"I am the captain of Real Madrid and I feel very loved and supported by my team-mates.

"I'm not looking to renew [my contract]. I am happy with what I have. People always think it's a strategy to earn more, but it's the opposite."

Despite the defender informing the Real Madrid president about the lucrative offer, he has now decided to give it a pass.

Ramos has been instrumental to Real Madrid's success in recent years. He has captained this side into winning three Champions League titles successfully. Moreover, he has established one of the best centre-back partnership with Raphael Varane and therefore Zidane did everything in his power to ensure that his captain stays.

What's next?

Zinedine Zidane counts on Ramos to lead his side hoping for a second successful tenure as Spanish giants look to challenge for all major titles next season after making some significant changes to their squad.