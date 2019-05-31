×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos clarifies his future and says that his intention is to retire at Real Madrid

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
11   //    31 May 2019, 04:17 IST

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga


What’s the story?

Sergio Ramos is set to remain at Real Madrid next season. He clarified all the rumours and reiterated his desire to stay. The Los Blancos captain said that he never wanted to leave the Spanish giants and wants to retire at the Spanish club.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this week, Florentino Perez confirmed that the club captain and his representatives have informed him about an offer that the Spanish international has received from China but the president said he won't be letting his captain leave for free.

The heart of the matter

Ramos called in a press conference to clarify all the rumours and assure Madrid fans that he is here to stay and not for a single moment thought of leaving. He said:

"It is true that I have an offer from China on the table, I will not lie about it," said 33-year-old Ramos, who has been at Real since 2005 and whose contract expires in 2021.
"My dream is to retire here."
 "At no moment did I consider going to China.
"Yesterday I went to see the president to make everything clear.
"I told the president that I would never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid.
"If one day I go then it is because I think my body does not allow me to give a high level.
Advertisement
"I am the captain of Real Madrid and I feel very loved and supported by my team-mates.
"I'm not looking to renew [my contract]. I am happy with what I have. People always think it's a strategy to earn more, but it's the opposite."

Despite the defender informing the Real Madrid president about the lucrative offer, he has now decided to give it a pass.

Ramos has been instrumental to Real Madrid's success in recent years. He has captained this side into winning three Champions League titles successfully. Moreover, he has established one of the best centre-back partnership with Raphael Varane and therefore Zidane did everything in his power to ensure that his captain stays.

What's next?

Zinedine Zidane counts on Ramos to lead his side hoping for a second successful tenure as Spanish giants look to challenge for all major titles next season after making some significant changes to their squad.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Raphael Varane Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Barcelona can sign Real Madrid target for €75 million plus Coutinho, Sergio Ramos goes to war with the Galacticos and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Defenders Who Could Replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Raphael Varane is right to stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid on one condition and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Perez confirms Madrid's interest in Hazard and Ramos' desire to leave
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sell 6 players, Real Madrid to launch €180 million bid for Casemiro replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos will let Sergio Ramos leave if a good offer comes in
RELATED STORY
Reports: Sergio Ramos threatens to leave Real Madrid if Jose Mourinho returns to the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Florentino Perez discusses Sergio Ramos' possible exit among other topics
RELATED STORY
Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us