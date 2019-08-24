Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos 'didn’t imagine' his documentary would be shot in the club's worst season

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has opened up about his upcoming Amazon documentary, stating that he did not expect it to be filmed when the club was suffering one of its worst seasons.

Real Madrid endured a miserable season following the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, finishing 19 points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in LaLiga.

Los Blancos not only suffered humiliating Clasico defeats to Barcelona consecutively, but also crashed out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League - a tournament they've dominated over the last three years.

A series of dismal results led to Julen Lopetegui's premature sacking and a brief takeover by Santiago Solari, who had a limited influence on the squad.

Club president Florentino Perez ultimately reappointed Zidane before the end of the previous season for damage control but it remains to be seen if the Frenchman will find the same success he did at the Bernabeu during his first managerial stint.

As Real Madrid's empire came crashing down last season, Ramos was being followed around by cameras who recorded his documentary, which is set to be released by Amazon Prime in September.

Speaking of the process, Ramos told Esquire (via AS), "Last year was one of the toughest – professionally and personally. In my case, the two go hand-in-hand. Not winning any title except the Club World Cup has a great impact on your mood, on your day-to-day."

"When you lose you can't do things like go out to dinner with your wife or go to the park with the kids, so you try to escape and take refuge in your home and your family."

"When we opened the doors to Prime Video to make this documentary series, we didn’t imagine that it would be the worst season."

"But I also like that people see how we experience it. When we lose a game, I like people to see that we go home very pissed off – pissed off with ourselves and pissed off for not making others happy."

After a favorable start to the new campaign, Real Madrid are next scheduled to face Valladolid in LaLiga later today.