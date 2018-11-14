Real Madrid news: Sergio Ramos makes panenka penalty claim and more - November 14, 2018

#1 Ceballos on Isco

Ever since his appendicitis, Isco hasn’t been the same. In fact, after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, the Spaniard hasn’t featured much under Santiago Solari and Dani Ceballos has now come out to give an explanation for it.

According to the midfielder, Isco’s injury and subsequent return haven’t been easy. On top of that, Solari, after coming in as coach, didn’t think that Isco is showing the ability that he possesses.

“He had a major injury and it’s not easy to come back in,” Ceballos said.

“The coach who has arrived said that he looked at him [Isco] and maybe his form isn’t what it should be, but he is fundamental for us.”

Ceballos also backed Solari to know what he is doing since he was a footballer before.

“He [Solari] has been a footballer and he knows how the team and Real Madrid works.”

#2 Hazard on future

Eden Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid for a while now and the player himself did no favours to stop the rumours as he himself claimed that he would like to don the colours of the Blancos one day.

However, speaking about his future, Hazard claimed that his only focus now is on Chelsea and that he will think about his future after the season ends.

“I only think about Chelsea now,” Hazard said.

“The competition lasts seven or eight months, after that, I’ll see what happens.”

#3 Panenka Ramos

Sergio Ramos might not be the best of defenders but he sure is the best panenka penalty-taker in the world right now. The cunning way with which he chips the ball straight down the goal baffles the goalkeeper.

His latest victim was Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez. However, the shotstopper warned Ramos that after two panenkas in a row, the third one won’t be easy – and then he revealed the response that Ramos gave

"I don't think it's a lack of respect," Lopez said.

"At least that's not how I take it but I told him that after two in a row, the third one would be more complicated and he told me he wasn't going to take any more like that (laughs). In the end, he has a lot of confidence and he isn't missing them at the moment."