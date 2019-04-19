Real Madrid News: Sometimes get nervous to talk to Zidane, says Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the news?

According to a report by Marca, injured Brazilian and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was speaking to the Esporte Espetacular ahead of presenting the Brazilian jersey for the 2019 Copa America which is to be held in his homeland.

In case you didn't know

Vinicius Jr had been one of the first names in the starting XI under former manager Santiago Solari before getting injured in the ill-fated match against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian teenage star was speaking to the media on playing under Zidane and his hopes of getting into the 2019 Copa America squad for Brazil, ahead of presenting the national team's jersey for the Continental Cup.

When a guy like that - who played at such a high level - is on the bench and says anything, you pay attention, don't you?

Sometimes we get a little nervous when we are going to speak to him.

He does everything for you, so you only worry about playing footbal

Vinicius Jr is confident that he can win back his starting place at the club after recovering from his injury.

I know that Zidane gives chances to everyone," Vinicius added.

We are now preparing for next season.

I am calm because I know that when I have recovered [from my injury], my chance [to impress] will appear

The Brazilian teenager also spoke about his chances of getting into the 2019 Copa America squad for Brazil.

When you come back from an injury, you are a little afraid," Vinicius noted.

But I am preparing very well so that I can play the final matches [of the season] and, if possible, be called up by the national team.

I would be happy [if that happens], and if I don't, I will provide support so that the national team can win

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as they look to close the gap to the second place.