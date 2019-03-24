×
Real Madrid news: Star defender opens up on a potential move to Manchester United.

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
215   //    24 Mar 2019, 14:39 IST



Raphael Varane
Raphael Varane

What is the story?

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has lifted the lid on talks about his move away from the club amid Manchester United transfer speculations.

In case you didn't know..

Raphael Varane joined Real Madrid from French Ligue 2 side Lens in 201. He has been one of the prominent members of the Madrid defense alongside captain Sergio Ramos. The 25-year-old has won two La Liga and four Champions League titles with Los Blancos. The youngster is considered as one of the best center-backs in the world at the moment.

Reports over the past few days have suggested that Varane is considering a move away from Spain. Manchester United is at loggerheads to bring the defender to Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

The defender told French press after the 4-1 win against Moldova that he is happy at Real Madrid.

To say that I am not happy at Real Madrid is not true.
I’m at Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. I’m constantly in a state of challenging myself because the requirement here is that of the highest level.

Varane accepted that Real Madrid had a tough season:

I’m focused on my career. We had a tough time in the middle of the season where we had to fight. I’ve given my all in this shirt and I can be proud of that.

The World Cup-winning defender further added:

I cannot control everything that’s said [in the media]. Many things aren’t right but I can’t say I’m unhappy in Madrid. We had a tough season, it’s the daily routine for players at the top.
I’m discreet and the problem when you’re a quiet person is you hear many things but talk little about yourself.

What's next?

Varane will feature for France as they host Iceland in the second Euro 2020 qualifier on March 26 after coming out on top against Moldova.

It will be exciting to see if the French defender leaves Real Madrid for any other club in the summer transfer window.



