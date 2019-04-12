Real Madrid news: Star defender still mulling over Los Blancos future

The French World Cup winner has been looking for an exit route from Santiago Bernabeu for some time now but the arrival of Zinedine Zidane has caused the defender to rethink his decision.

What's the story?

French World Cup winner and star defender Raphael Varane is still reportedly considering whether to stay or move away from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Varane has long been rumoured with leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season after a culmination of poor results and the fact that the Frenchman has won everything possible with Los Blancos in his 8-year stint with the club.

Heart of the Matter

Even two weeks ago, Varane was heavily linked with leaving Real Madrid but the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane has caused the defender to reconsider his future.

It was Zidane, who prompted Real Madrid to sign the then-unknown Varane from RC Lens for €10 million in 2011 when he was the assistant to Carlo Ancelotti.

After Zidane became the first team coach, he made the French defender the number one choice along with Sergio Ramos at the heart of Real Madrid's defence, despite Pepe still being at the club.

Varane has more than 250 appearances for Los Blancos, winning 4 Champions League titles, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 2 La Liga titles,1 Copa del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Varane, who is yet to take a call on his future at Real Madrid. But one thing is certain, even if he decides to leave Real Madrid, the Spanish giants won't let him go for cheap.

What's Next

Varane is expected to feature when Real Madrid, who are currently third in La Liga, take on Leganes in a league encounter on Monday.

