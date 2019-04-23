Real Madrid news: Starlet set to return to action against Getafe

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 23 Apr 2019, 16:45 IST

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr is set to return back into action for the Los Blancos since getting injured against Ajax in the round of 16 match in the UEFA Champions League

What's the news?

Real Madrid teenage star Vinicius Jr is set to return to the squad against Getafe after missing more than a month of action through a calf ligament injury in his right leg.

In case you didn't know...

Vinicius has been one of the lone sparks in what has been a very poor season for Los Blancos. The Brazilian was one of their star performers for Real Madrid before being injured in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Ajax.

The heart of the matter

The 18-year old, who is yet to feature under Zinedine Zidane since the Frenchman was re-appopinted by Real Madrid in March, is unlikely to start Los Blancos' next game. Zidane is not a fan of rushing his players back from injury, but the Brazilian could come on as a substitute against Getafe to get some much needed game time.

Prior to getting injured, Vinicius made 28 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in the present campaign, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists.

Real Madrid don't have much to play for this season - they have already been knocked out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and presently find themselves in third spot in La Liga table, 13 points adrift of league leaders and their arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

What's next?

Real Madrid will next face Getafe in a league fixture on Thursday night.

With the 2019 Copa America just around the corner, Vinicius will be looking to get back to his pre-injury form that saw him receiving a call-up to the Brazilian national team.