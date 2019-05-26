×
Real Madrid news: 'They have changed their coach and will make an important investment', says Jose Mourinho

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
46   //    26 May 2019, 14:38 IST

Jose Mourinho backed Real Madrid to spend big during the summer transfer window.
Jose Mourinho backed Real Madrid to spend big during the summer transfer window.

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has backed Los Blancos to spend big during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid replaced Zinedine Zidane with Julen Lopetegui as the manager of the club at the start of the last season. However, the Spaniard failed to take the team forward under his guidance and was sacked in December last year.

Former Real Madrid star Santiago Solari took over the management from Lopetegui, but he failed to take control of the situation as well, forcing the Madrid-based club to re-appoint Zidane as their manager in March.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho was fired by Manchester United in December 2018, and he has been without a job ever since.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho believes that the Blancos will surely make an important investment during the summer transfer window.

He said:

"They've changed their coach and will surely make an important investment," 
"There are always cycles with Real Madrid, as there are in all big teams.
"They started one year ago and it ended with the last Champions League, but they'll continue with the fantastic players they already have."
The former Manchester United manager also revealed his future plans.

"Right now I can't be emotional.
"I have to be rational and I can't choose a job just because I'm desperate to work.
"I have to choose what's best for me, with the best project and the perfect motivation for me.
"I want to come back stronger than ever.
"I'm studying a lot and working with my people so that we become a great team and are prepared to go again in a big way."

What's next?

Real Madrid will take part in the International Champions Cup, which commences from July 16.


Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Jose Mourinho Zinedine Zidane
