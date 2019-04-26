×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid news: 'When I want to score a goal, I don't feel nervous,' says Karim Benzema

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
98   //    26 Apr 2019, 13:48 IST

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has given an insight into the kind of football he likes to play, explaining that he is a goal-scorer who "does not feel any nerves" in the lead-up to a goal.

In case you didn't know...

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Karim Benzema was thrown into the spotlight and expected to fill the massive void left by the Portuguese.

Real Madrid, however, have endured a torrid season, crashing out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, with little to play for in La Liga. The club also sacked two managers in the span of a year and re-appointed Zinedine Zidane to salvage the season.

Benzema, however, has thrived in the dismal situation, having netted 30 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. The Frenchman also has seven assists to his name this season.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine (via Marca), Benzema stated, "I play football for people who like football. I'm always working for people to enjoy my football. I'm a modern striker who likes to score goals, of course, but also to give assists and help the team."

"I want to score a goal, I don't feel any nerves, that's just how it works. It's called having cold blood, and I think I have it, so when I'm in front of the goalkeeper I don't have to think about what to do."

"You have to be clear where you want to put the ball, and then hope for a little luck and it will be a goal."

When asked about a coaching career in the future, the striker replied, "I always see myself in football. I always want to be close to football, maybe as a coach.

"Why not? I like football a lot and I see it differently, it would be good to pass on to young people what skills I have in my head."

What's next?

Real Madrid are next scheduled to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday night and Benzema will be looking to add to his tally of goals.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Karim Benzema Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Real Madrid news: Benzema surpasses Ronaldo's season goal tally with scintillating hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zinedine Zidane heaps praise on Karim Benzema amid transfer rumours
RELATED STORY
'I played according to Ronaldo': Karim Benzema takes sly dig at former Real Madrid superstar; claims he is the leader now
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema: Player Profile – Real Madrid 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema has offers from Manchester United and Chelsea, Bale makes decision on Madrid future and Real Madrid transfer news: February 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Is Luka Jovic a good candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Karim Benzema: The tranquil warrior retaliating the detractors
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Sometimes get nervous to talk to Zidane, says Real Madrid starlet
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Many players at the club who can be sold, says Zidane
RELATED STORY
'I always say that he is the best'- Real Madrid star chooses his teammate over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us