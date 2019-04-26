Real Madrid news: 'When I want to score a goal, I don't feel nervous,' says Karim Benzema

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has given an insight into the kind of football he likes to play, explaining that he is a goal-scorer who "does not feel any nerves" in the lead-up to a goal.

In case you didn't know...

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Karim Benzema was thrown into the spotlight and expected to fill the massive void left by the Portuguese.

Real Madrid, however, have endured a torrid season, crashing out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, with little to play for in La Liga. The club also sacked two managers in the span of a year and re-appointed Zinedine Zidane to salvage the season.

Benzema, however, has thrived in the dismal situation, having netted 30 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. The Frenchman also has seven assists to his name this season.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine (via Marca), Benzema stated, "I play football for people who like football. I'm always working for people to enjoy my football. I'm a modern striker who likes to score goals, of course, but also to give assists and help the team."

"I want to score a goal, I don't feel any nerves, that's just how it works. It's called having cold blood, and I think I have it, so when I'm in front of the goalkeeper I don't have to think about what to do."

"You have to be clear where you want to put the ball, and then hope for a little luck and it will be a goal."

When asked about a coaching career in the future, the striker replied, "I always see myself in football. I always want to be close to football, maybe as a coach.

"Why not? I like football a lot and I see it differently, it would be good to pass on to young people what skills I have in my head."

What's next?

Real Madrid are next scheduled to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday night and Benzema will be looking to add to his tally of goals.