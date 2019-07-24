Real Madrid News: Zidane insists 'nothing has changed' over Gareth Bale's future despite his heroics against Arsenal

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he has not changed his mind regarding Gareth Bale's future despite the Welshman's scintillating performance for Los Blancos in their International Champions Cup clash with Arsenal.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid established a 3-2 win over the Gunners on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

Bale came off the bench to rescue Los Blancos after Arsenal took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Tottenham Hotspur star scored the decisive goal that would inspire Marco Asensio to find the equaliser three minutes later, taking the game to penalties.

Bale's future at the Bernabeu has been uncertain for months, with the return of Zidane in the managerial chair further mounting the speculation of an exit. The French manager has been vocal about his desire to see the winger leave, recently confirming that the player is close to a departure.

Zidane has insisted that his desire to see the Wales international depart is nothing personal and maintains that it would be an advantageous move for both parties.

The heart of the matter

Despite Bale's heroics against Arsenal, Zidane has refused to offer the winger a way back at Real Madrid, stating that his performances have not changed his mind over the future of the player.

He said, "He [Bale] has played a good game and I am happy for him. We started very well and after a while, we lost a player, then we played well and better ten against ten. We tied and that is the good news. He is here with us and we will continue working."

"Yes, he is here. At the moment he is with us. He played because he wanted to be with us and play, the other day not... He played and well."

"Today he played, the decision is mine, he played a part and we will see what will happen. Nothing has changed. You know the situation, I will always tell you the same thing."

What's next?

Real Madrid are next scheduled to face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.