Real Madrid news: 'Zidane is not keen on him,'- Former president explains why Bale staying is impossible 

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has revealed that Gareth Bale staying at Real Madrid is impossible, stating that Bale's relationship with Zinedine Zidane will end in the coming summer.

Real Madrid had endured one of their worst seasons in the 21st century. Los Blancos suffered a 2-0 defeat at the end of their league campaign and the Welshman was an unused substitute.

They have ended the LaLiga campaign with 12 losses, which saw them finishing 19 points behind their arch rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos hierarchy also sacked two coaches in the current campaign and Zidane returned to take charge just nine months after his departure.

Los Blancos also suffered humiliating and premature exits from the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey. It goes without saying that things have not gone in their way since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains the all time top scorer of the club.

The former Real Madrid president has claimed that Bale will leave in the summer due to his relationship with Zidane.

Speaking in an interview, Calderon said:

"Zidane is not keen on him; it is a relationship that will come to an end. It seems it was his last game for Real Madrid. Zidane, last year when he left, he thought it was imperative to keep Ronaldo and to sell Bale, and they decided not to do that."

"It seems it is impossible for him to be here because of the coach and the relationship with the fans. They think he is not committed and that is a problem. The best thing for him is to move. He should take the opportunity if there is one."

"Maybe he will go on loan. It is a problem when the coach and player do not get along, you have to look at every option to find a solution."

"The problem is the salary is a high salary. He has not been lucky at Madrid since the beginning. Fans thought for the money he would be better than Cristiano and that was really impossible."

It remains to be seen where will Bale's next destination be if Real Madrid let him go in the summer.