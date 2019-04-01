Real Madrid news: Zinedine Zidane defends decision to field his son Luca against Huesca

Zinenide Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

What's the story?

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has defended his decision to field his son Luca between the sticks during last night's La Liga clash against Huesca, stating that the goalkeeper has "quality and personality" to back his performances.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid registered a 3-2 win over Huesca on Sunday night, in a game that saw Luca make his second La Liga start for Los Blancos.

Keylor Navas, who was given his first start under Zidane before the international break, was overlooked in favour of the 20-year-old, while Thibaut Courtois, who had a torrid time on international duty, was ruled out, owing to tendonitis on his right thigh.

Luca conceded twice but a late goal from Karim Benzema prevented Huesca from getting a crucial point.

Real Madrid remain twelve points behind their arch-rivals rivals Barcelona, who sit at the top of the Spanish league table.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to reporters (via Marca), Zidane explained why his son Luca started in goal against Huesca.

The Frenchman explained, "I'm happy for him because it was his debut at the Bernabeu but Luca is strong for the third goalkeeper. Thibaut was unfit and we wanted to rest Keylor Navas after being away with his national team."

"Luca has been in the lower categories at Real Madrid for 16 years but he has quality and personality."

"I am just trying to win all of the games but after the international break, I always try to rest players and there have been players who have been working here for 15 days."

"I don't believe in the formula that you can win titles with eleven men and in a 60-game season, it is impossible to win with 11."

"That's my way of thinking and I just try to pick the best team possible. People can think that I want to please everyone but that isn't the case."

"You can also put a player in for 50 games too and then when you take him out, he gets angry!"

What's next?

Real Madrid will next face Valencia in La Liga on Wednesday night and it remains to be seen who starts in goal for Los Blancos in that game.

