Real Madrid News: Zinedine Zidane more cautious when asked about Pogba transfer

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
85   //    04 May 2019, 19:02 IST

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane has kept his mouth shut on transfer rumours, claiming that anything is possible until August 31st.

Zidane revealed his admiration towards Manchester United star Paul Pogba a few months ago but treaded the topic with more caution during his latest press conference.

In case you didn't know...

Since his return to Manchester United in 2016 for a hefty sum, Paul Pogba has proven himself to be an asset for the club. But the French midfielder is currently enduring a roller-coaster of a campaign.

The 26-year-old faced immense controversy and went through a rough patch under former boss Jose Mourinho. Although he looked a class apart initially after Ole Gunner Solskjaer took over in December, Pogba endured another slump in form recently.

Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League with just two games left in the current campaign. They are still 3 points behind 4th placed Chelsea and may not feature in the Champions League next season unless Chelsea and Arsenal slip up.

Despite his inconsistency, Pogba remains one of the best midfielders in England and has racked up 13 goals and 9 assists in the campaign. Pogba was also one of France's key players as they went on to win the World Cup in 2018.

The Frenchman himself flaunted his admiration towards Real Madrid recently and even Zinedine Zidane revealed that he admires him. Pogba still has a few years on his contract with the Red Devils but if reports are to be believed, Zidane wants him at Spanish capital next season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in a recent interview, Zidane said:

"I said that he was good. But you could mention other players to me and I would say the same. He is a good player and I said that I know him and nothing else. I won't get into it and even less so now."

"Pogba is a Manchester United player. At the end of the season, we will see what happens. Those who will come and those who will go. I never said we would bring Pogba and I wouldn't say it until things were done."

What's next?

Manchester United face Huddersfield while Real Madrid takes on Villareal next in their respective leagues.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
