Real Madrid offered €100 million + star striker for Ronaldo, Barcelona want Hirving Lozano and more: Transfer round-up, June 19, 2018

Real Madrid have received a HUGE offer to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. Will the club offload one of its greatest players ever?

Sumedh Pande 19 Jun 2018, 20:04 IST

Will Real Madrid sell Cristiano Ronaldo?

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 19, 2018:

Premier League

DDG set to become world's highest paid goalkeeper

David De Gea set to become world's highest paid goalkeeper

Despite starting the World Cup on a bad note against Portugal, David De Gea will be pleased by the happenings on the club front. It is reported that Manchester United are close to agreeing upon a new five year deal with the custodian, ending all rumours of his exit from Old Trafford.

According to Marca, United want to make De Gea the highest paid goalkeeper in the world and have started negotiations in that regard. United are ready to offer €21 million per year in wages to the goalkeeper for the next five years. Manuel Neuer currently earns €15 million per year at Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho has long wanted to solve the future of De Gea with Real Madrid lurking every summer. With this new deal, United hope that the Spaniard's future will be resolved for once and all.

Liverpool step up Nick Pope chase

With Alisson Becker closing in on a move to Real Madrid and Jan Oblak being highly expensive, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention towards Burnley's Nick Pope. The Mirror reports that Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of the English goalkeeper and intend to make Pope their new no.1 goalkeeper.

Burnley value Pope at around €18 million. Liverpool have reportedly done background checks on the Clarets goalkeeper and have been impressed by his showings in the Premier League last season. He was one of the best players between the sticks in the 2017/18 season and was also named as Burnley's player of the year.