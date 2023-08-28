Real Madrid offered chance to sign Manchester United forward on loan: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the opportunity of signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan this summer.

The French international could become a serious transfer option for Carlo Ancelotti's team this summer, as they are currently short of options in attack.

Los Blancos lost star striker Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia this summer and only recently, could be without Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. for close to six weeks due to injury.

Despite Ancelotti claiming that his team are done with transfer dealings, the latest injury set-back suffered to Vinicius could force them into having a rethink.

As it stands, Real Madrid are only left with new signing Joselu and Brazilian winger Rodrygo, as the only two main options in attack.

Meanwhile, PL giants Manchester United have offered Los Blancos the chance to sign Martial on loan before the end of the current transfer window this week.

The offer could also include an option for Madrid to make Martial's loan move permanent next summer according to reports via [Fichajes].

Martial, 27, has struggled to reach his full potential at Manchester United, since making a £36 million move to Old Trafford from AS Monaco in 2015.

The French forward has struggled with injuries, which has largely affected his playing time and development at United.

Martial managed just 979 minutes of PL action last season, making a total of 21 league appearances. He has since made two appearances for the Red Devils this season, while starting in his side's 3-2 home win against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

It will be interesting to see if a proposed move to Real Madrid will eventually materialize before the end of the summer transfer window, which shuts on Friday [September 1st].

Carlo Ancelotti lavishes praise on Real Madrid star after perfect start to the season

Los Blancos' boss, Ancelotti seems to be very pleased with English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has had a dream start to life at Madrid this season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has so far netted four goals in his first three La Liga games for Los Blancos this season, thus scoring in every game he has played so far.

Bellingham, secured a €103 million move to Real Madrid this summer, making him one of the club's most-expensive signings.

Speaking about the player's perfect start to the new season, Ancelotti has labeled the Englishman as an "intelligent player". In his words, via [Eurosports],

"Bellingham was good. He keeps on scoring and giving something to the team. I do not think that he (Jude Bellingham) is yet top quality, in the sense of being prolific in front of goal. But he has been performing at a high level.

"He moves around well without the ball. He is very intelligent. He gets in the right place, in the right spot, at the right moment. And it is not just about his ability in losing his marker, but it is about the whole package".