Real Madrid announce opponents for Trofeo Bernabeu 2018

Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.12K   //    02 Aug 2018, 13:31 IST

Real Madrid v Fiorentina
Real Madrid celebrate winning the Trofeo Bernabeu in 2017

Real Madrid are currently in the United States for their pre-season friendlies. On the evening of 31st July in Miami, they played Manchester United in the opening fixture of the International Champions Cup which they lost 2-1. Real Madrid will then head on to Maryland where they will play Juventus in the second friendly in the build-up to the season. The Merengues will finally travel to New Jersey to take on Roma in the final game of their United States outing. On the 8th of August, Real Madrid will be back in Madrid.

Announcement of the Trofeo Bernabeu

In a recent statement made by the thirteen-time European Champions, they confirmed that this year’s Bernabeu Trophy will be held on the 11th of August. The opponents for their final friendly will be AC Milan. The San Siro outfit have been invited for this fixture as they are second only to Real Madrid in terms of the number of European titles won. 2018 also marks the 60th anniversary of Madrid’s triumph over Milan in the third European Cup Final.

Milan's history in the Trofeo Bernabeu

This will be AC Milan’s fourth appearance in the Trofeo Bernabeu. In 1999, they lost the fixture by a 4-2 margin. On the other hand, they won the trophy in 1988 and 1990. The preseason match will take place just four days prior to Real Madrid’s first official fixture of the 2018/19 La Liga season.

Final battle before La Liga kicks off

Julen Lopetegui’s first outing of the season will be in Tallinn. He will take his squad to the Estonian capital with the hopes of grabbing the UEFA Super Cup against arch-rivals and Europa League champions Atletico Madrid on 15th August. Within four days of their match for this season’s first piece of silverware, they will play Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. This will be the team’s curtain-raiser in La Liga.  

Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
