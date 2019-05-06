Real Madrid pay touching tribute to legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas in win over Villarreal

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid have paid a heart-warming tribute to their former player Iker Casillas, who was recently hospitalised after suffering a heart attack during a Porto training session.

In case you didn't know...

An array of tributes followed the news of Casillas' hospitalisation for a minor heart attack last week. The goalkeeper has since assured fans that everything is under control and took to social media to post a picture of himself in the hospital with a caption that translates to, "All under control here, a big scare but everything is intact. Many thanks to everyone for all the messages and the affection."

Porto doctor Nelson Pulga expects Casillas to make a full recovery but expressed his uncertainty at what it means for the former Real Madrid star's future.

"It’s going to depend on many factors: what kind of medication he needs, how he holds up not just at rest but also under stress and during the physical exercise required by his job, and on his own determination to carry on. It’s only after pondering these factors calmly and through a lot of dialogue that a decision will be made whether he wants to continue."

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who helped the Spain squad win the 2010 World Cup, is stable after his heart attack. But doctors are unsure whether he will be able to go back to top-level soccer. https://t.co/4gsxBS4EIb — El País in English (@elpaisinenglish) May 2, 2019

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid players have paid a touching tribute to the Blancos legend before their 3-2 win over Villarreal last weekend.

As the Real Madrid players lined up for the game, they were seen wearing t-shirts that read "Iker, we are with you". Even the club's official magazine Grada Blanca had a cover photo of Casillas during his stint at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid pay tribute to Iker Casillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3NkkHg8jtj — Juan Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) May 5, 2019

Casillas made his debut with Real Madrid at the age of 18 and went on to make over 700 appearances between 1999 and 2015.

What's next?

With little to play for, Real Madrid will lock horns with Real Sociedad on Sunday.