OFFICIAL: Real Madrid legend completes surprise move to Besiktas

What’s the story?

Real Madrid legend Pepe has completed a surprise move to Turkish giants Besiktas. The Portuguese centre-back had a hugely successful spell at Santiago Bernabeu, but the 34-year-old’s contract was not renewed and he became a free agent on July 1st. The veteran centre-back was heavily linked wth a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and even had a medical with the Ligue 1 giants.

However, the 34-year-old changed his mind and joined Besiktas on a free transfer. As of now, no details about the length of Pepe’s contract have been revealed.

Pepe's Real Madrid career:



334 games

13 trophies

10 seasons



The Turkish champions will be hoping that Pepe continues his habit of winning major trophies at Istanbul.

In case you didn’t know...

Pepe is not the first defender to leave the club. Promising youngsters Diego Llorente and Philipp Leinhart have also departed Los Blancos. This leaves Ramos, Nacho and Varane as the only recognised first-team centre-backs although Jesus Vallejo is expected to become a first team squad member this season.

Enzo Zidane and Mariano Diaz have also left Santiago Bernabeu and it will be interesting to see who Zidane signs to replace all these important players in the summer transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Pepe was a rock at the heart of the defence for Real Madrid. Often putting in last ditch tackles and goal-saving blocks, the Portuguese defender’s big game experience and tactical nous will definitely be missed by Zidane.

At 34, the Portuguese defender still has the legs to play in a top-level team and Besiktas will be happy that they have secured the signing of the experienced centre-back.

Video

Author’s take

While Pepe might be 34, there is no doubt that he will definitely add quality to the Turkish champions. Paris Saint-Germain have missed out by letting Pepe slip through their fingers and it will be interesting to see how Pepe performs in front of the passionate supporters of Besiktas.