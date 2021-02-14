Real Madrid have plans to sign Erling Haaland and renew Sergio Ramos' contract - Reports 

Real Madrid have identified a strategy to sign Erling Haaland from Borrusia Dortmund.

The Norway international has been in fine form over the last two years and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs linked with his services but they might struggle to meet Dortmund's valuation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by ABS, Los Blancos have come up with a plan to include Luka Jovic plus a subsidized amount to BVB for Haaland's signature.

Jovic struggled to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu and has now returned on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt where he has once again shone brightly.

If he continues his fine form, Dortmund might be tempted by the prospect of having a proven Bundesliga performer leading the line for them.

Real Madrid also have contract negotiations with Sergio Ramos to iron out. The Spain international's current deal with the club runs out in the summer, meaning he will be free to depart the club for free.

The Bernabeu outfit are, however, keen to extend his stay in the capital and have tabled a proposal to the 35-year-old.

According to ABS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called the club captain and reportedly offered a two-year extension with a 10% decrease in his salary.

This represents an increase on the initial one-year extension afforded to the World Cup winner, although the salary deduction is still a major point of contention. It could, however, be off-set by performance and team-related bonuses.

Indications suggest that Sergio Ramos will accept the offer and extend his 16-year association with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Real Madrid and the need to strengthen their squad

The core of the Real Madrid squad has dominated for the last decade

The core of the current Real Madrid squad has played a key role in the gains made over the last decade.

However, their cycle of dominance is slowly coming to an end and Los Blancos have to start planning for a future without their key stalwarts.

There are a number of talented youngsters waiting in the wings, but more investment needs to be made in strengthening the squad if the club are to remain competitive in the future.

This is where the likes of Erling Haaland come in, and Dortmund's need to sell key players could force their hand.