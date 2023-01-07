Real Madrid players jealous of special clause inserted in Endrick’s contract at Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

Endrick recently became a player for Real Madrid, but due to FIFA regulations, he will not be able to debut for them until 2024 because he is under the age of 18 and is not an EU footballer.

Until then, Endrick will continue to play for his current team, Palmeiras. However, according to El Nacional, a special clause in the youngster's contract with Madrid has seen jealousy rise at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have offered Endrick a professional contract and guaranteed him a starting position on the team, due to his massive €72 million transfer fee. This has caused some frustration among other players on the team, who believe that Endrick should have to work hard and prove himself in order to earn his place.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Real Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.



Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.



Real plan to sign all documents within December. Endrick to Real Madrid, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place as reported 2 days ago, it’s now closedReal Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.Real plan to sign all documents within December. Endrick to Real Madrid, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place as reported 2 days ago, it’s now closed 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadridReal Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.Real plan to sign all documents within December. https://t.co/8QYv9r3LvP

The young forward looks set to be given privileges because of the cost of his transfer, and some players at the Bernabeu are not pleased about this. Some members of the team are also worried that Endrick will be given exclusive treatment and will be able to play without having to earn his place through his performances.

According to El Nacional, Endrick has been assured that he will be a regular starter and that the team's plans revolve around him. This is a great opportunity for the 16-year-old player to become a key member of one of the most renowned clubs in the world. However, his future teammates are not pleased about the clause that will see the club's sporting project revolve around the youngster.

B/R Football @brfootball



Real's next phenom OFFICIAL: Brazilian forward Endrick will join Real Madrid in July 2024 when he turns 18.Real's next phenom OFFICIAL: Brazilian forward Endrick will join Real Madrid in July 2024 when he turns 18. Real's next phenom 🇧🇷 https://t.co/dykmQebz23

Endrick has played his entire career with Palmeiras and has already made appearances for the first team, scoring three goals in three starts. It was Endrick's successful performances for the Brazilian outfit that caught the attention of Real Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez.

Real Madrid have been told Jude Bellingham's asking price

Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old English midfielder currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City. Bellingham has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga and has shown his skills at the Champions League level.

He has also captained Dortmund at a young age and impressed as a leader on and off the field. It has been suggested that it will take a large transfer fee to acquire Bellingham, who also performed well for England at the recent World Cup.

According to Florian Plettenberg (via The Real Champs):

“It remains the case, Dortmund want to have 150 million euros for Jude Bellingham in the summer.”

To sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Madrid would likely have to pay the club a record-breaking transfer fee.

