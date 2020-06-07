Real Madrid players show off their skills in training ahead of LaLiga restart

Real Madrid have picked up the pace in training ahead of the LaLiga restart.

Long-term absentees Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio have returned to full fitness and are set to help Real Madrid's title chase.

Real Madrid took to YouTube on Saturday to post a compilation video of some of the best bits of their training so far. Los Blancos have resumed training with a full squad with the exception of an injured Luka Jović ahead of the LaLiga Santander restart.

They have trained so far at their training complex Real Madrid City and have been put through their paces with their first match set to be played in less than a week.

The video had clips of the players being put through all sorts of training regimes, including matchday practice. Zinedine Zidane's men were captured playing football tennis, where many showcased their skills and flair to get the ball over the net in some style.

Notably, veteran full-back Marcelo and captain Sergio Ramos pulled off some outrageous volleys while practicing. The matchday practice even included playing full 90-minute matches between themselves as the players try to regain their pre-lockdown form.

Speaking on the training sessions, star midfielder Toni Kroos commented,

"We could work on the physical side at home (during the lockdown) but not on the ball and even less so with the group."

He continued in a humorous tone,

"The most important thing is to touch the ball a lot so we don't forget."

The German World Cup-winner added,

"It's the first time for everyone playing eleven matches without any fans. I think the team that adapts better to the situation is the team that will win.

Toni Kroos believes adaptability is key

Former Manchester City winger Brahim Diaz also delivered some insight on what the manager's message was to the Real Madrid players. The Spaniard said commented,

"Zidane has based us to keep working as we are, that we enjoy ourselves and to keep progressing. We're raring for LaLiga to resume to go out there and win it. We have eleven finals ahead of us. The fans mean everything to us and we'll miss them."

Hazard and Asensio returns a boost for Zidane's Madrid

Hazard has endured a difficult season in Madrid

The long-awaited injury returns of both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are sure to bring a smile on the faces of Los Blancos' faithful. While the Belgian has been out of action since late February, the Spaniard is yet to kick a ball in LaLiga in 2019/20.

Hazard has had a difficult start to life in Madrid after an injury-stricken season in the Spanish capital. A fissure in the fibula and fracture in the foot have seen him sit out of large chunks of the season after his €100m move from London.

Asensio and Benzema share a great relationship on the pitch

Asensio, meanwhile, suffered a Cruciate Ligament Rupture during Real Madrid's pre-season and was out for the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign. However, after the break and the extended schedule of the season, the Spanish midfielder is set to play a massive role in Real Madrid's campaign.

MARCA reported that both Hazard and Asensio lined up on either side of Karim Benzema in a training match. This was the first time that the three Los Blancos attackers — arguably their finest — had taken to the pitch together since the game Asensio suffered his unfortunate injury.

Real Madrid are set to host Eibar as they begin their LaLiga campaign and look to close the two-point gap between themselves and Barcelona.