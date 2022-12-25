Real Madrid plot move for Bundesliga defender - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in roping in Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong to bolster their defensive ranks.

Frimpong, 22, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at Leverkusen since arriving from Celtic for €12 million in January last year. Operating as a right wing-back, he has registered seven goals and 13 assists in 68 matches across all competitions for his club.

A pacy dribbler renowned for his flair and crossing, Frimpong has recently turned heads due to his standout performances for the struggling Bundesliga side in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He also earned himself a call-up to the Netherlands' 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Frimpong as an ideal candidate to replace Alvaro Odriozola in their squad as the latter is expected to depart in the near future. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to sign the Manchester City youth product next summer.

The La Liga giants are hoping to bank on their good relationship with Xabi Alonso's side to facilitate a potential permanent transfer. Leverkusen are willing to entertain bids in the region of €40 to €50 million for the defender.

On the other hand, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Frimpong with the intention of signing him in the upcoming winter transfer window. While Diogo Dalot is in the final year of his contract, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to be offloaded in January next year.

Frimpong, who has a contract until June 2025 at BayArena, has scored five goals and laid out three assists in 21 games this term.

Jeremie Frimpong @JeremieFrimpong Big result and performance for us. So happy to add two more goals in the bag! Big result and performance for us. So happy to add two more goals in the bag! ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/A78GIvm9Ur

Frank McAvennie warns Manchester United against signing Real Madrid target

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie urged Manchester United to steer clear of Real Madrid target Jeremie Frimpong due to his short stature. He elaborated:

"He is a good full-back. He is tiny, though. Coming up to the Premier League is a big difference; there are some big players now. Would Manchester United want him? He is great going forward ,but defensively, I do not know if United would be interested."

Sharing his thoughts on Frimpong, McAvennie continued:

"I think he is doing very well. United have been under a lot of pressure, teams are not scared of them anymore. At Leverkusen, they are on the front foot all the time; it was the same at Celtic, and he did well going forward. United are not that kind of team anymore."

