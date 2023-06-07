Real Madrid plotting move for 24-year-old La Liga attacker who could cost around €40 million: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to launch a move to rope in Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

Chukwueze, 24, has established himself as a vital starter for the Yellow Submarine over the past four seasons. Since arriving from the Diamond Football Academy in 2017, he has helped his team lift one UEFA Europa League trophy.

A left-footed inverted winger blessed with pace and directness, the 27-cap Nigeria international turned heads with his best-ever season in terms of offensive numbers this time around.

He registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, helping Villarreal achieve a fifth-placed finish in the La Liga table this season.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have identified Chukwueze as a top target ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to sign the attacker as a long-term replacement for Marco Asensio.

Chukwueze, who helped his national side lift the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, could be offloaded this summer as he is in the final 12 months of his contract. He is said to be currently valued in the region of €40 million by Villarreal.

Overall, Chukwueze has netted 37 goals and provided 31 assists in 207 matches across competitions for Villarreal. Should he develop further, he can form a lethal wing combination at Real Madrid with Vinicius Junior commanding the other flank.

Kieran Gibbs comments on Eden Hazard's decline at Real Madrid

Speaking on ESPN, former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs shared his thoughts on Eden Hazard's career. He said:

"There's one player, as players in the club, we never used to speak about if we were coming up against a team. We never used to, out of pride and ego, speak about another player. But Hazard was one everyone would speak about. That season he won the league, it was a virtuoso season, he single-handedly took Chelsea to the title."

Lauding Hazard's qualities prior to his permanent move to Real Madrid worth €140 million in 2019, Gibbs added:

"To be honest, I just miss him. He was just so good to watch. I think fans, of the Hazard that we know, just want to see him perform as he's an entertainer. That's the hardest thing to swallow with this move to Real Madrid."

Hazard, 32, is set to leave the La Liga outfit this summer, the club have confirmed, after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract. He netted just seven goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 games across competitions for them.

Prior to his move to Real, he dominated English football while at Chelsea. Hazard registered 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games for the Blues, helping them win two Premier League titles, two Europa League trophies, one FA Cup and a Carabao Cup.

