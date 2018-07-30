Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
International Champions Cup 2018: Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Manchester United

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
News
3.07K   //    30 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST

Los Blancos are ready to start their US tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. They will be playing against Manchester United, who are yet to register a win in their US tour. The match is scheduled for August 1 at 05:35 AM IST. This will be the first test for the head coach Julen Lopetegui. It'll mark the beginning of a new era at Real Madrid following the departures of Ronaldo and Zidane in the summer.

Real have announced a 32 member squad for the ICC. Having played the final of the World Cup, both Modric and Varane are not in the squad list. Ramos and Carvajal are yet to join the squad. Players like Isco, Marcelo, Kroos and Casemiro have joined training recently, and are not match-fit.

Real Madrid Predicted XI
Real Madrid Predicted XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Defence: As Navas was part of the World Cup, Casilla is expected to start between the sticks. Theo Hernández is expected to start on the left flank. Vallejo is expected to be a guaranteed starter and Castilla players filling in for rest of the spots in the defence.

Midfield: Llorente and Ceballos will be hoping to play a bigger role than last season under Lopetegui. They will definitely get a shot at impressing the coach as senior players are not yet ready to start the game. Castilla product Valverde or Norwegian teen sensation Odegaard may complete the midfield trio.

Attack: The famous trio of BBC is no longer available for Madrid. However, Lopetegui has already used Vinicius Jr at the left flank of the attack in the practice sessions. As Bale and Benzema both missed out on the World Cup, they are expected to start the game. It will be a great opportunity for Vinicius to showcase his skills and push for a starting spot.

Both the teams will be missing some big stars and first team players. Let us know how you feel about the article. Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Full-Time Developer, Part-Time Writer
