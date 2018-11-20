Real Madrid considering stunning player swap deal for Premier League superstar, PSG superstar says yes to joining Barcelona and more: Transfer Round-up, November 20 2018

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 2.82K // 20 Nov 2018, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There's good news for both Perez and Valverde

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. Winter is here but the transfer window is still a little more than 5 weeks away. The clubs are getting ready with their shopping carts as they identify the problems and the possible ways in which they can be fixed.

January transfer window used to be a rather quiet time back in the day. However, that is not the case anymore and we expect some big deals to go over the line this time around as some big clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are struggling on some fronts.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories from 20th November 2018.

Kalidou Koulibaly wants to stay at Napoli amid Barcelona and Manchester United speculation

SSC Napoli v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Kalidou Koulibaly has been on a roll. He is one of the 5 players nominated for the African Player of the Year Award. The Napoli defender has been the subject of interest of several big clubs across Europe with The Red Devils and La Blaugrana being the most prominent among them.

However, following his nomination for the African Player of the Year Award, Koulibaly killed off any links in an interview with the official channel of the African federation, as per Calcio Mercato.

Koulibaly said,

“When I scored that goal against Juventus I was very happy, I really want to win something with Napoli. The fans give me so much love and much affection, I want to return the favour to them and I hope I win the Scudetto.

I was born in France, and I have French culture in me, but I also love the Senegalese culture. We played well at the World Cup, but now I want to write the history of Senegal with this national team.”

1 / 5 NEXT