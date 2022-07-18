Real Madrid president Florentino Perez congratulated Barcelona for signing Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez has hailed Barcelona’s signing of Robert Lewandowski, according to a report from Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal). The Real Madrid president reportedly reached out to his Catalan counterpart Joan Laporta to congratulate him on securing the signature of the Polish goal machine.

TheRMadridTV @TheRMadridTV Barcelona's Strikers vs Real Madrid's Strikers in last 10 Years. 🤯 Barcelona's Strikers vs Real Madrid's Strikers in last 10 Years. 🤯 https://t.co/Yt5LgWCz5Q

The Madrid boss is reportedly pleased to see such an impressive player join their league, as Lewandowski's signing can boost the attention paid to La Liga. The Pole has long established himself as one of the best strikers on the planet over the last decade.

Perez, who just saw Real Madrid lift the La Liga title and Champions League trophy without much opposition from Barcelona, will welcome the arrival. The former Bayern Munich striker could offer the competition both clubs need to push each other to even more fantastic heights.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The words of Robert Lewandowski: The words of Robert Lewandowski: https://t.co/nx2UCULhiQ

Fans will now be waiting in excitement for the La Liga season to start, with Barcelona strengthening significantly this summer. The Catalans will also welcome Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and the re-signed Ousmane Dembele as they hope to halt the Madridistas' dominance.

Perez will however welcome the challenge and will hope his team will be able to keep the Polish striker, whose signing they also once considered, in check next season. Nevertheless, the true winner will be La Liga fans, who will get to watch the two most in-form strikers in the world: Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare for the new season with important transfers

Both Spanish giants are currently making preparations for a friendly El Clasico set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium this coming Sunday. However, they've had very different performances in the transfer window this summer.

The Catalan giants have already added four senior players on free transfers, even before working on deals for Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. The Madrid side have had less of an impressive outing in the market, having lost out on a potential free transfer for Kylian Mbappe. They didn't falter though, snatching Antonio Rudiger on a free from Chelsea, while beating other clubs to Aurelien Tchouameni.

While Barca have arguably had more top-level signings, they will have to impress this season to give Los Blancos a run for their money in Spain. Under Xavi Hernandez's rebuild, the Catalan side will also be required to impress in the Champions League, even if they may not win it outright.

