I would love to be Real Madrid president says Tennis legend Rafael Nadal

What’s the story

14 time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has long been a supporter of Real Madrid and the Mallorcan born tennis legend admitted that he would love to be Real Madrid’s president some day in the future.

Nadal who lost a pulsating 2017 Australian Open final to Roger Federer is a passionate football fan and he has often described himself as a Madridista. Speaking to reporters, Nadal said:

"Of course I'd like to be Real Madrid president, you never know what'll happen in the future. Anyhow, we have a great president now and I don't think Real Madrid will need me soon."

In case you didn’t know...

Nadal has time and again spoken of his admiration for Real Madrid and has always kept the best interests of the club at heart. The Spaniard most recently helped Los Blancos sign Marco Asensio and has even been spotted plenty of times at the Bernabeu cheering on the All Whites from the stands.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has divided opinions ever since he took over at the Bernabeu. While the president has never hesitated in spending big money on players, some of the signings seem more motivated by commercial gains than football ones.

Fans will definitely welcome the idea of Nadal being President as the tennis legend has quite a standing in the world of sport and as a fan of Real Madrid, he will always have the best interests of the club at heart.

What’s next?

While Nadal might have shown interest in becoming Real Madrid president in the future, the 30-year-old has still plenty of years left in the tennis world and he will be looking to continue his good run of form in the upcoming clay court season.

Also, Nadal is a friend of president Florentino Perez and there is very little probability that the Real Madrid president will be replaced in the near future.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rafa Nadal has never hesitated to proclaim his loyalty towards Real Madrid and the idea of him becoming the president of one of the biggest clubs in world football will definitely have both tennis and Real Madrid fans salivating at the prospect.

While there is no chance of it happening in the near future, there is a distinct possibility that the move could come to fruition once Perez steps down from the post of President.