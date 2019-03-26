×
Real Madrid probable starting XI for next season - featuring potential signings

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Feature
551   //    26 Mar 2019, 10:03 IST

Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are having one of the worst seasons in the history of the club.

The Spanish giants are 12 points behind table-toppers FC Barcelona in La Liga, they are out of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, a competition which they won for the third consecutive time last season.

Julen Lopetegui, who was named Real Madrid's new manager at the start of the season, and caretaker manager Santiago Solari are long gone and now, one of the club's most successful managers, Zinedine Zidane has been re-appointed after he left the club last season on a high, just a few days after lifting the Champions League trophy for the third time in three years.

With Zidane's re-appointment, Real Madrid have sort of undergone a revival in almost every department of the club - the players' morale, the team chemistry, the results and most importantly the almost dead transfer rumours.

As Real Madrid have their most loved coach back now on the bench, the club are now finally on its way to attracting some big names in Europe and potentially sign them too, to compete for all the trophies the club are capable of winning next season.

So, here is a look at how Real Madrid’s dream line-up for next season will look like:

Real Madrid Dream Lineup for 2019/20 season
Real Madrid Dream Lineup for 2019/20 season

Thibaut Courtois has had a tough start to his Real Madrid career, having joined the club during a season where the team have not played very well. Also, the Belgian goalkeeper has had his share of individual mistakes too during the season. Though Zidane has always preferred Keylor Navas to be the first-team keeper during his earlier stint, there is no doubt the French coach would bench a keeper of Courtois' quality next season.

Marcelo has been linked with Juventus for the majority of the ongoing season, but the rumours might have just ended with Zidane's reappointment as the Brazilian left-back shares a great rapport with the French coach. Though Madrid have been looking at options in the left-back position like Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, even if the Spanish club sign someone in that position, he is going to be a long-term replacement for Marcelo. The 30-year-old should be Zidane's first pick for the left-back position next season.

Eder Militao has just signed for Real Madrid from FC Porto on a 6-year deal, and the 21-year-old definitely looks the perfect replacement for Raphael Varane, who has expressed his willingness to leave the Bernabeu at the end of this season. The young Brazilian centre-back is one of the revered central defenders in Europe and has had a great season with FC Porto. Also, as the player is young, Zidane will be looking to deploy some fresh legs on the pitch for the next season, considering Madrid's new policy to develop young players in the first team.

Sergio Ramos has still been the club's best player in this season where almost every player of the team has consistently performed below average. As the captain of the team, there is no chance Zidane will replace Ramos for someone else.

Daniel Carvajal still maintains his position in the right-back position as Madrid have not been linked specifically with any player who plays in this position. Carvajal is definitely set to face competition from Nacho Fernandez and Alvaro Odriozola, the latter being Carvajal's prospective future replacement, but the 27-year-old shall comfortably secure his position in the starting XI under Zidane next season.

Paul Pogba has recently expressed his interest in a move to Real Madrid by claiming that joining the Spanish giants is a dream for any player. Pogba's super-agent Mino Raiola is also reported to be finding the perfect deal between Pogba and Real Madrid, which makes the move highly probable this summer. Even if the Frenchman has found his form under caretaker Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the last 2 months, but still it might just be the time for Pogba to step up in his career and become a Galactico.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will still be retaining their midfield duties, but they are sure to face pressure from the bench with the likes of Isco and Casemiro in the squad, who are also capable midfielders in their own rights.

Eden Hazard and his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea have been the talk of the season since the Belgian captain's exhilarating performance in the World Cup. But Chelsea were reluctant about letting Hazard leave this season after the arrival of new boss Maurizio Sarri. Also, Hazard's interest seemed to have dropped after the departure of Zidane from Madrid's coaching duties at the end of last season but the re-appointment of the Frenchman might just have revived Hazard's ambitions to wear the famous Real Madrid shirt.

Lucas Vazquez is expected to maintain his name on the right-wing in the first-team as Zidane does not favour Gareth Bale very much. Also, Bale has been linked with a big-money move away from Real Madrid in the summer, with Manchester United interested in his services.

Mauro Icardi has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world with his deadly performances for Inter Milan for the past few seasons. But the Argentine has not been on the best of terms with the Inter management recently which has sparked strong rumours about a move away from Milan. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Icardi as they continue their quest for an explosive striker up front who can score 20+ goals in a season.

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Gunjan is a Chartered Accountancy final level student, but his passion apart from finance lies in football. He loves writing about the game, especially analyzing the game from the touchline point of view. He also is keen about India's (un)official national game, Cricket, and loves to write about it sometimes too.
How will Real Madrid line up for next season? Probable Real Madrid eleven featuring Pogba and Eden Hazard
