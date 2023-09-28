Real Madrid probing free transfer market for defensive reinforcements; ex-Manchester United star linked – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly scouring the transfer market for defensive signings and have identified ex-Manchester United star and free agent Phil Jones as a potential emergency signing.

Los Blancos are currently in the midst of a major crisis with three centre-backs out injured. They lost Eder Militao to an anterior cruciate ligament issue last month and were recently dealt another blow in the form of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger's respective injuries.

Earlier this Wednesday (September 27), Real Madrid registered a comfortable 2-0 La Liga home win over UD Las Palmas. However, their win turned somewhat sour after losing both Alaba and Rudiger to injuries.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his defenders. He replied (h/t GOAL):

"Rudiger is with a bit of discomfort. We think it's a knock, he thinks he'll be fine for Saturday. Alaba has an adductor problem, I think he won't be there."

As a result, according to Todofichajes, Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez has chosen to probe the free agent market in search of a temporary defensive solution. He has identified Jones, who spent 12 years at Manchester United, as one of three potential signings.

Real Madrid, who are currently second in the La Liga standings with 18 points from seven games, are also monitoring ex-Eintracht Frankfurt star Almamy Toure. They are also keeping close tabs on former Bayern Munich man Jerome Boateng's situation as a free agent.

Los Blancos are reportedly expected to offer a contract until next summer to one of Jones, Boateng and Toure. They could also opt to recall youth product Rafa Marin from his loan at Deportivo Alaves if required.

Real Madrid-linked star Phil Jones confirms development after Manchester United exit

Taking to X, former Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones hinted that his focus might be on coaching youngsters after being released earlier this June. He wrote:

"Start of a new journey. Great to begin the global football sport directorship course with the PFA business school, learning new things about the game, whilst also continuing to push ahead with my A licence and badges at the club that gave me so much. Excited to get started."

Jones, 31, is yet to formally announce his retirement as a professional player and is currently focused on completing his Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) business school course. It is yet to be seen if he will return to playing football in the near future.

After moving to Manchester United from Blackburn Rovers for close to £16 million in 2011, the Real Madrid target made 229 appearances for them. He helped them lift six trophies, including one league title.