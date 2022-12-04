Real Madrid ready to offload 25-year-old defender - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sell out-of-favor defender Jesus Vallejo in the upcoming winter transfer window to generate funds.

Vallejo, 25, has failed to cement his place as a key squad member for Los Blancos since arriving from Real Zaragoza for a fee in the region of €6 million in 2015. He has lifted eight trophies with the club so far.

A right-footed ball-playing centre-back, Vallejo was once considered to be one of Spain's future stars. However, his stock has plummeted since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu due to a dearth of first-team action. He has spent loan spells at top-flight clubs like Real Zaragoza, Granada, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are prepared to offload Vallejo, who is currently deemed surplus to requirements at the La Liga side, in January next year. Getafe and Espanyol are said to be interested in acquiring the services of the former Spain U23 international.

With Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao preferred as first-team options, Vallejo has only featured in 17 minutes of action in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Overall, he has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring once in the process.

On the other hand, Rafa Marin is currently waiting for his opportunity to break into the first-team plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has emerged as a notable prodigy following his impressive performances for Real Madrid Castilla, for whom he has made 42 appearances so far.

Antonio Rudiger backs Bayern Munich star to join Real Madrid in the future

Speaking to ZDF, Real Madrid superstar Antonio Rudiger heaped praise on Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and tipped him to swap the reigning Bundesliga champions for Los Blancos. He said:

"What he's doing at Bayern Munich right now... he's an outstanding footballer and a very, very good boy. He has his feet on the ground despite all the noise around him. He has everything needed to, with a bit of luck, hopefully play for Real Madrid one day."

Musiala, 19, has emerged as one of the most skillful players in the world following his fine performances for the Bundesliga champions. He has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in 22 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

As per Defensa Central, Los Blancos monitored the 20-cap Germany international at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has emerged as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who is considered past his best.

