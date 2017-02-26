Real Madrid set to replace Isco with former Barcelona superstar

If they get Thiago, Madridistas will soon forget Isco

by Anirudh Menon News 26 Feb 2017, 14:51 IST

Could Thiago be playing alongside Modric next season?

What’s the story?

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Real Madrid are in talks to get the signature of current Bayern Munich superstar and former Barcelona wunderkind Thiago Alcantara. This move comes as rumours about Isco’s dissatisfaction at the Bernabeu remain on the increase.

In case you didn’t know

When Pep Guardiola had taken over at Bayern Munich, he had reportedly said that the only man he wanted the German giants to sign was Thiago. A La Masia graduate, Thiago had followed Pep to Munich where he has enjoyed great success. Carlo Ancelotti’s continued trust in him highlights the match-winning qualities of the midfield maestro.

The heart of the matter

Isco’s dissatisfaction stems from the fact that Zinedine Zidane does not seem to favour him with a starting place in that star-studded side of his and the Spaniard has looked visibly frustrated at times – some particularly exuberant displays of exasperation after getting substituted (on the occasions he has started) giving fresh wind to the rumour mills. Madrid are keen on replacing him with a player of equal quality – and there are very few out there. That, and the always enticing prospect of getting one up over Barcelona are the key factors behind this pursuit.

What next

Manchester City had also been linked with him, what with Pep wanting one of his favourite footballers by his side, and while this may indicate that Real Madrid do not have a chance in hell of signing him – an encouraging sign for Los Blancos is that the player recently split with his long-time agent Pere Guardiola, brother of Pep. If this move does go through, it would be a massive setback for Barcelona (almost on the level of the Figo transfer) and this would precipitate La Blaugrana’s pursuit of Isco to get back at Madrid.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Thiago would not just be a great replacement for Isco, he would arguably be an upgrade. With a greater passing range and an eye for the magical, Thiago is a truly world-class midfielder who would be a superb addition to any side. However it is doubtful that he will make the move factoring in two key considerations – his La Masia makes him a Barcelona lad through and through, while arguably the more logical influencing factor would be the fact that he can’t realistically look to dislodge either Toni Kroos or Luka Modric from the starting lineup – and Casemiro’s job is altogether a different one.