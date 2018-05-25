Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Real Madrid reveal the condition on which Isco can join Man City, Juventus want Ter Stegen as Buffon's successor and more: Transfer round-up, May 25, 2018

    Real Madrid lay down one big condition on which Pep Guardiola can sign Isco.

    Sumedh Pande
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 25 May 2018, 20:12 IST
    10.54K

    Real Madrid v Celta de Vigo - La Liga
    Is Isco on his way to the Premier League?

    Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the season now entering its final week, top clubs are keeping their eyes open on all potential transfer targets. 

    And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 25, 2018:

    La Liga 

    Real Madrid reveal the condition on which Isco can join Manchester City

    It is believed that Isco's future at Real Madrid depends on whether or not he starts against Liverpool tomorrow. Sources in Spain have reported that Isco will demand a move away from the club if he is snubbed from the starting eleven. 

    Manchester City have been linked with a move for the playmaker with Pep Guardiola being a long-term admirer. According to Don Balon, club supremo Florentino Perez is ready to do business with Manchester City for Isco but on one condition. 

    Perez wants City to include one of the three players - Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane or Bernardo Silva in the Isco deal. If Guardiola is ready to let one of his three key players go then Real are also keen to offload Isco. 

    FC Barcelona keen on Rodrygo

    Mundo Deportivo claims that FC Barcelona are interested in the signing of Santos starlet Rodrygo. The 17-year-old forward is considered by many as "the next Neymar" and is garnering attention from Manchester City and PSG. Rodrygo has a release clause of €50 million. 

