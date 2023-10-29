Real Madrid ride on the back of brilliant second half to claim Clasico bragging rights against Barcelona

The first El Clasico of the 2023/24 season certainly lived up to its billing: there were goals, drama, a comeback, and the occasional chaos that has come to characterize this fixture.

In the end, though, it was Real Madrid who claimed all three points, beating Barcelona 2-1 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had summer signing Jude Bellingham to thank as his brace helped Los Blancos recover from a goal down to record their most important victory of the season so far.

Real Madrid were largely outplayed for the better part of an hour, having conceded after just six minutes. Ilkay Gundogan scored with Barcelona’s first real chance after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

However, Ancelotti’s substitutions changed the face of the game, with Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga’s arrival freeing up Bellingham, who scored twice in the last 22 minutes to secure victory for the visitors.

Los Blancos claim Clasico bragging rights

Real Madrid inflicted double misery on Barcelona by winning Saturday’s game. Not only did they claim the bragging rights in El Clasico, but they also condemned Xavi’s side to their first defeat of the season.

Real Madrid have now moved four points clear of their bitter rivals and currently occupy the summit of La Liga (alongside Girona on 28 points).

The fact that Real Madrid didn’t really play well for much of the game but still managed to win is a testament to the depth in quality of their squad.

While Ancelotti was able to summon Modric and Camavinga from his bench to wrestle back control of the midfield battle, Oriol Romeu was Xavi’s only midfield option on the bench.

Bellingham may have been the hero of the day with his double, but the game was ultimately won from the bench.

Real Madrid’s brilliant second half sees them through

Saturday’s El Clasico can be described as the typical game of two halves. Barcelona dominated the first half and created several chances but could only score once.

Real Madrid, though, made the most of their dominance when they turned the game on its head after the break. It was a brilliant second-half performance from Los Blancos and Bellingham added the needed gloss with his well-taken goals.

“The most important aspect of the match was the attitude, which was different in the first half and in the second half,” Ancelotti said after the game (via Madrid's official website).

“In the first half we were a bit sluggish, slow and not very aggressive. In the second half we were the opposite, more intense, more aggressive and more decisive in front of goal.”

“Sometimes you don't play the way you want to play. In the first half we didn't perform at our best level. That can happen. We struggled at the start and we weren't very convincing in the individual battles. It was a half to forget. Fortunately, the second half was different and we managed to get the win.”

Real Madrid had to rely on their brilliant second half to get the better of Barcelona, but it was still a thoroughly deserved win for Los Blancos.