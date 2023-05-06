Real Madrid's contract offer to Jude Bellingham revealed as transfer edges close - Reports

Jude Bellingham is expected to earn a net salary of approximately €10 million at Real Madrid. The young England international appears ready to make the switch to the Spanish giants this summer after they presented him with an enticing offer. According to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin (via Madrid Universal), Bellingham would earn a net salary of approximately €10 million at Real Madrid.

Manchester City reportedly made a more lucrative offer to Bellingham, proposing a leadership role and a salary well above what Real Madrid could pay. MARCA reports that the English club offered him €15 million per season for six years, but Bellingham seems to be more interested in the prestige associated with playing for Los Blancos.

In recent years, Madrid's strategy has focused on recruiting talented players willing to forgo higher wages in favor of joining a club with a rich history. Although Los Blancos can potentially offer competitive contracts, they are reportedly interested in players who prioritize the club's sporting vision over more lucrative proposals.

For Bellingham, competition at the Santiago Bernabeu will be fierce. This is due to the presence of seasoned midfielders like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who are set to continue with the club for another season. The talented Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will also be vying for spots in the starting lineup.

Despite the challenges ahead, Bellingham's quality and vision make him a sought-after player, as evidenced by the intense bidding war between Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool. The young Englishman now seems poised to join the ranks of Los Blancos, embracing their storied history over the financial temptations of the Premier League.

Dortmund coach unfazed by Bellingham's Real Madrid rumors amid transfer speculation

Borussia Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic has brushed off reports that midfielder Jude Bellingham is poised to leave the club for Madrid this summer. Spanish media has reported that Bellingham is close to finalizing a six-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Terzic remains unfazed by the speculation, noting that the German side has faced similar situations in the past with stars like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho. Both players ultimately departed Dortmund, joining Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively.

In a press conference, Terzic said (via GOAL):

"Now the news comes from Spain, before that it came from England, before that it even came from France at one point. Last year it was Erling, the year before it was Jadon. We've had a lot of experience with that over the last few years.

"Jude comes here every day and gives everything to become German champion at the end of the season. I haven't even heard from him that he's involved with any club. We are much more concerned with how we can make him and the team better."

As the rumours swirl, Dortmund's priority remains improving the team's performance and nurturing their young talent, including Bellingham.

