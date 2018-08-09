Real Madrid's expected lineup in the upcoming season

Julen Lopetegui - Real Madrid new boss

Chelsea have confirmed the sale of their shot-stopper to Real Madrid in a deal that will also see the World Cup semi-finalist Kovacic move to London on a year long loan. Meanwhile, Chelsea reportedly have paid a world-record fee of €80 million (£72 million) to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletico Bilbao as a successor to Courtois.

The new fee shattered the previous record fee paid for a goalkeeper when Liverpool signed Allison Becker from Roma in July.

With a new boss at the helm, lets speculate how he could set up his team.

Expected formation

Julen Lopetegui would have to consider a lot of options for the formation of the team. He can though go with the traditional Madrid lineup; 4-3-3, with only changes in the midfield for defensive or attacking play.

Style of play

Lopetegui may choose to play the counter attacking style with the likes of Bale and Asensio who can destroy the opposition with the fast counter attacks.

Or he might choose to play a possession based game. With players like Modric and Kroos, that shouldn't be a problem for Madrid.

The front-line

As the most experienced - Karim Benzema could start as a center forward. With Bale on the left flank, Benzema will have a lot of options inside the box with pinpoint crosses from his Welsh teammate. Backing him up is the newest arrival - Vinicius Junior. He will be a man to keep an eye on.

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Bale on the left wing can either stick to the sidelines to provide or can cut inside the box and unleash his powerful left foot on the opposition goal. Either way, he is very dangerous on the wing.

Real Madrid in La Liga action

The midfield

World class midfielders like Kroos and Modric will be starters, as they have experience as well as skills, but there are a lot of backup options for the boss to consider if he ever wishes to rest the duo.

UCL champions

The Brazilian Casemiro in the team has shown that he is an excellent defensive midfielder, recovering balls and starting attacks, the coach will definitely want to make use of him in the defensive third.

Also a danger during set piece situations, he might be starting a lot of matches under the Madrid boss. Youngster Marcus Llorente can be a backup option for the Brazilian.

Real Madrid - UCL action

As other options - the Madrid boss has got Dani Ceballos, and Lucas Vasquez.

Lopetegui has to rotate the squad at the start of the season to see what mix of players will be the perfect match for his tactics.

The defence

Sergio Ramos and World Cup winner Varane will most likely be the first choice of the boss. Ramos has been an exceptional defender as well as captain for his side.

With numerous headed goals to steal the match from the opposition, he will definitely be the player to start.

Ramos (l), Varane (r)

In the fullback positions, Madrid boasts of one of the best left-backs in the world - Marcelo. He will be a starter alongside Spanish international Carvajal.

As backup options, Madrid have Theo, Nacho, Jesus Vallejo and new signing Odriozola. The coach will have a number of options to choose from if he wants to rest his main men.

Marcelo

Goalkeepers

Although Lopetegui has shown support for Navas to be the first choice keeper, the arrival of Courtois means the competition for the position will be fierce.

There are a number of decisions the boss has to make wisely, to keep them happy as well as satisfied with the minutes they are getting.

Belgian stopper Courtois - newest arrival

Expected lineup

Courtois | Marcelo, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos | Modric, Kroos, Casemiro | Isco, Bale, Benzema

Reserves: Keylor Navas, Asensio, Lucas Vasquez, Vinicius Jr., Ceballos, Odriozola, Nacho, Theo, Vallejo, Llorente