Real Madrid's fixtures before the commencement of La Liga season

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

The last time Real Madrid took the field in a competitive game, they won the UEFA Champions League for a record 13th time to surpass their own record of 12 times. That time though, they had the charisma of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane in their ranks.

But with both of them moving on to new challenges in their careers, Real Madrid's anxious fan base can't wait to see how the team will fare in its new look with the overhaul of the squad and with a new manager who has proved his mettle in international football but hasn't achieved much in club football.

If you are that kind of fan who likes to watch youth play in full limelight, pre-season is going to be a feast for you. Most of the teams like to take promising names from their youth set-up to pre-season tours to test them in real match scenarios. We are going to witness some great action before the league actually begins. The schedule looks like this at the moment:

Real Madrid VS Manchester United ( Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida)

Manchester United boss will like to start on a winning note.

Real Madrid begin their season preparation on 31st of July in Miami against the Red Devils. Manchester United who will like to challenge their local rivals Manchester City's dominance in the English Premier League will want to start the league on a strong note.

Youth players to keep an eye on: Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, RoShaun Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay, Ethan Hamilton, Mason Greenwood, Joshua Bohui and Tahith Chong.

Real Madrid VS Juventus (FedExField, Landover)

Juventus v FC Bayern Munich - International Champions Cup 2018

The Los Blancos will next face the Italian Champions in their pre-season tour. This game has been hyped by the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus with speculations that he might play this game against his former club but his exclusion from the list of players for pre-season has confirmed that he will not be facing Real Madrid.

Still, this game is being termed as more than just a preseason game as Madrid supporters would want to see their team dominate the Turin based club for snatching their biggest superstar.

Youth players to keep an eye on: Cancelo, Rugani, Beruatto, Macek, Kastanos, Di Pardo, Fagioli, Bernardeschi, Clemenza, Beltrame, Favilli.

Real Madrid vs AS Roma (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

AS Roma has one of the best youth systems in Europe. Their fans will be optimistic about their league chances after their historic win against FC Barcelona in the last edition of UEFA Champions League. This match will be an interesting clash among the youngsters to prove their talent to their bosses.

Youth players to keep an eye on: Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Bianda, Borna Ćorić, Justin Kluivert, Cengiz Ünder.

Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid for the UEFA Supercup which will be their first competitive fixture of the season.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid ( Lillekula Stadium, Tallinn)

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will face their city rivals in a derby for the first piece of silverware this season on 15th of August in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. Being a competitive fixture, it is set to come with fireworks and serious gameplay as both the teams will field strong lineups. The squad for this game will actually decide how the squad will be for the business part of the season.

Real Madrid fans can't wait to see some action from this new look team and this pre-season tour and UEFA Supercup certainly seem as a mouthwatering beginning to this interesting season.