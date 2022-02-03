Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale hits out at fake image doing the rounds on the internet with Instagram post

Real Madrid’s Welsh star Gareth Bale made fun of a photoshopped picture of his from six months ago that has gone viral on the internet.

Gareth Bale has had injury trouble since the start of the campaign and has scored once in three La Liga appearances this season. He had a successful loan spell with former club Tottenham Hotspur last season where he scored 12 goals and made 2 assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

At the age of 32, Gareth Bale still has plenty of fuel left in his tank as evidenced by his performances for Wales. He has three goals and three assists in five World Cup Qualifiers for Wales and is the major reason why they are close to booking a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A photoshopped image suggesting that the four-time UCL winner had lost leg muscle had been making the rounds online. Bale responded with a hilarious post with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon, Lucas Vasquez and Marcelo reacted with laughing emojis:

Gareth Bale’s trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid set to come to an end

The coming summer is set to see a range of high-profile transfers involving some of football’s biggest stars. Real Madrid have long been linked with a certain Kylian Mbappe and rumors suggest that they already have an agreement in place.

One of the players who is set to make way for the French striker is Gareth Bale, possibly along with the likes of Eden Hazard and the Brazilian Rodrygo.

Bale famously formed one-third of Real Madrid's "BBC" trio that also consisted of Karim Benzema and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.The Welshman’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to leave on a free transfer.

While Bale has regularly been criticized due to problems related to his attitude in recent campaigns, he has every right to be considered a legend of the famous Spanish club. The Welsh star scored some memorable goals for the club during his prime, many in crucial games, and can still play a part at a top club.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Gareth Bale's family 'want him to leave Real Madrid on his own terms' with his contract expiring this summer having not featured since August trib.al/jRTzmKT Gareth Bale's family 'want him to leave Real Madrid on his own terms' with his contract expiring this summer having not featured since August trib.al/jRTzmKT

He may have lost a bit of pace but Bale’s finishing and ability to beat men is still world class. This was on display during his loan spell under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham last season. The Welshman has had constant injury troubles this campaign but has recently returned to full fitness.

