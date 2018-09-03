Real Madrid's incredible sold XI

Iker Casillas spent 17 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu before leaving the club in 2015

It almost goes without saying that joining Real Madrid and donning the storied white kit before the Santiago Bernabeu crowd is the pinnacle of a player's footballing career.

After all, Los Blancos are easily one of the most celebrated clubs in the football world which can boast of an illustrious history owing to the ineffable success they have achieved since 1902 - the year the club was brought into being.

Apart from their glorious past, one more thing the Spanish giants are known for is the club's transfer activity. Over the last few years, Real Madrid have splurged big bucks in the transfer market to lure top-quality players which has also significantly contributed to an anomalous inflation we see today.

Consequently, the arrivals of innumerable top-notch footballers have also resulted in the departures of many other decent players.

Having said that, here is a starting XI featuring only players Real Madrid have sold/released and are currently active. So without further ado, let's dive straight in!

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (FC Porto)

Unlike several players on this list, Iker Casillas is a home-grown Real Madrid talent who virtually devoted his entire footballing career to Los Blancos. Having joined La Fabrica, Real Madrid's youth academy, during the 1990–91 season, Casillas earned his first call-up to the senior team squad at a tender age of 16 in November 1997.

Over the course of his 17-year stint, the Spain international starred in 725 matches for Real Madrid to become the second-most appearance-maker overall, 16 outings adrift of Raul.

On 11 July 2015, the now 37-year-old signed for the Portuguese club FC Porto after he was reportedly 'forced' out of the club by the president Florentino Perez. His exit sparked much controversy due to Real Madrid's conduct in the process.

