Real Madrid's managerial decisions could affect Manchester United

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been the most dominant clubs in English and the Spanish league respectively. They have won multiple trophies, which has also made these teams as one of the most followed teams in club football.

However, both these teams are now in a state of crisis as Manchester United and Real Madrid are at the bottom of the first half of their league tables. While Manchester United are still hoping for Jose Mourinho to turn things around, Real Madrid have already sacked Julen Lopetegui following their dismal 5-1 defeat to their arch-rivals Barcelona last week.

Real Madrid may go ahead with their second team coach Santiago Solari as the interim manager before they announce the next coach. Of all the unemployed coaches right now, Antonio Conte tops the list to manage the Madrid club.

However, Real Madrid has also been linked to Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino to take up the role which was left vacant by Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season.

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Real Madrid

It is surprising to note that this decision by the management of Real Madrid will also affect Manchester United's future. Manchester United have always been more liberal with their managers as they have given more opportunities for them to perform.

In the current scenario, Mourinho is treading on a thin line as his time to prove himself is decreasing rapidly. Any defeats in the upcoming matches could result in Mourinho's sacking which would also make the Old Trafford club to look for an option in the market.

Mourinho could be the next manager to be sacked

It is here that Real Madrid will have an edge as they have come early into the market and also possess a world-class team which is still a contender for the Champions League this year.

The best available manager would definitely go to Real Madrid due to which Manchester United might have to suffice with whoever is left on the table. Since Pocchetino and Conte are on the radar of both the teams, Manchester United will have a tough time competing with Real Madrid.

Following their fall in European and English football after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the management at United will look to bring a coach with a good record and who has an attacking mindset.

The coach will have to bring back the glory at Old Trafford and should be able to survive at United for long. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Athletico Madrid's Diego Simeone could be good options. However, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane could reverse things for sure for the legendary club.

With the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, Manchester United will be the second best club looking for a manager and it could affect their prospects in the future.