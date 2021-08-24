Real Madrid’s porous defense exposed as Blancos drop points against Levante

It looks like it’s going to be a long season for Real Madrid. After all the changes that have taken place in the summer, the club is set to go through a massive transformation.

Zinedine Zidane has been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, but the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane has left a huge void to be filled.

As it stands, it doesn’t look like the two experienced centre-backs will be replaced or any more arrivals will come in. And while Real Madrid won their opening game against Alaves, they had a massive reality check against Levante on Sunday.

Despite making a bright start to the game, Levante seized control and nearly caused an upset as the game ended 3-3 in dramatic style.

87' | 3-3 | Red card for Aitor Fernández. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 22, 2021

Blancos drop valuable points

Los Blancos’ financial problems and debts have prevented them from making signings but they are still expected to mount a title challenge. With results like the one against Levante, though, that won’t be happening.

Levante can be a very stubborn side but these are games that Real Madrid should be winning with ease. If they can’t beat teams like Levante, then what can be expected when they meet the likes of Sevilla, Villarreal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid?

The season is still in its early stages but dropping points now could prove costly in the months to come. Fortunately for Ancelotti’s side, rivals Barcelona also dropped points this weekend.

However, defending champions Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form and have won each of their first two matches in La Liga. The gauntlet has been laid down and Madrid must buck up or risk falling behind.

💬 @MrAncelotti: ''I think we played very well in the first part. We were compact and we worked together. We went into the second half differently, because we conceded a goal that could have been avoided. We all need to work more in defense.'' pic.twitter.com/5VbC9oVI18 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 22, 2021

Ancelotti gets first warning as Real Madrid’s defense unravels

For almost a decade, Real Madrid’s back four used to be Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Ramos and Varane. On Sunday, though, the Blancos turned up with a completely different backline.

While Varane and Ramos have joined Manchester United and PSG respectively, Marcelo and Carvajal have also had their places in the team taken by David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez.

Currently, Real Madrid’s central defensive partnership is Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez. The duo were badly exposed by Levante and they just don’t seem good enough.

“Where we have gone wrong and dropped points is not in attack but in defence. The third goal was unlucky,” Ancelotti lamented after the game, as quoted by Realmadrid.com.

“For the first, our defensive line wasn’t right and we were out of position. For the second, it was three against two and that can’t happen. It should at least be three against three when the cross came over.”

Real Madrid’s defense is clearly porous and cannot be relied upon to sustain a title charge. They may have a great midfield and a potent attack, but the Blancos’ defense needs a massive upgrade.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee