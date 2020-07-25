Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo and Reinier to go out on loan next season 

Real Madrid are likely to loan out the duo of Takefusa Kubo and Reinier Jesus Carvalho for the upcoming season due to the non-European Union player rule in La Liga. Los Blancos already have Brazilians Éder Militão, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo to fill up their three non-EU spots.

Reiner, who was signed by Real Madrid for a fee of €30 million (plus five million more in variables) from Flamengo has been plying his trade in Real Madrid's Castilla. Kubo, on the other hand, has impressed on a season-long loan at Mallorca.

Take Kubo is stupendously good. it is really weird that Barcelona passed up the chance to re-sign him for just €1m. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) July 12, 2020

There is no room in the Real Madrid squad for Kubo and Reinier

La Liga allows a total of five non-EU players in the squad to be registered but only three can be named in a matchday squad. So teams typically don't register more than three non-EU players for a particular season.

Real Madrid recently invested heavily on non-EU players and signed four promising Brazilians- Reinier, Éder Militão, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo- in the space of three transfer windows. The non-EU player rule has historically been sidestepped by several clubs, with many players opting for dual citizenship.

Takefusa Kubo has been in impressive form during his loan spell at Mallorca

Philippe Coutinho, who signed for Barcelona in 2018, was granted Portuguese citizenship through his partner. Luis Suarez went a similar route when he acquired Italian citizenship through his wife, Sofia Balbi.

The Real Madrid trio of Fede Valverde, Casemiro and Marcelo have been granted Spanish citizenship by virtue of being in the country for five years. It must be noted that ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific Group) players are not considered non-EU due to the Kolpak ruling of 2003.

There will certainly be no shortage of options for 19-year-old Kubo. The former Barcelona youth product made 35 appearances in La Liga, scoring 4 goals and contributing 4 assists. The Japan international has been linked with a move to Real Sociedad, where another Real Madrid loanee Martin Ødegaard has found his feet.

Advertisement

Samba stars 🇧🇷



Reiner Jesus links up with fellow teenagers Rodrygo and Vinicius at Real Madrid!



Some serious talent at the Bernabéu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yYlHu6oSW9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 20, 2020

Reiner, who is traditionally a Number 10, immediately began playing with Real Madrid Castilla after his arrival to the club in January. The youngster impressed at Flamengo before signing for Los Blancos and has attracted interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Valladolid.