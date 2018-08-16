Real Madrid's top 3 three players in the current squad

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

There has been a lot of discussion about the possible wonders in the upcoming season of European football for Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League title-holder which saw its best player leave and the resignment of its legendary coach.

For the moment, the 2018/19 season did not start well for the Spanish side. Julen Lopetegui's first official match was a 4-2 loss against Atlético de Madrid in the UEFA Supercup match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Italian champions, Juventus and Zinedine Zidane's resignment just days after Real Madrid achieved its third straight UCL championship under the French coach.

Coming off two and a half year under Zidane, in which Los Blancos won nine trophies. In 141 games with Real Madrid as the tactical and motivational leader, Madrid won 100 games and only lost fifteen.

During Zidane's tenure at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo shined. The Portuguese scored 112 goals in 114 games and gave 28 assists in that span. Recovering after these losses would be tough for any group of players.

Madrid did not break the market, and the structure is the same, but without the greatest player in history and without the coach with most Champions League-winning campaigns.

Given Ronaldo's departure, let's take a look into Real Madrid's top three players in the current squad.

#3 Toni Kroos

Kroos playing in the UEFA Super Cup

The perfect midfielder, Toni Kroos is one of Real Madrid's main pieces since his arrival after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany. The German has provided the Spanish giants a great touch in the middle of the field with great attacking abilities and good effort off the ball.

After finding the right place for him in the midfield briefly under Rafael Benítez and permanently with Zidane, thanks to Casemiro's spot in the starting lineup as a defending midfielder, Kroos has been one of Madrid's most prized pieces.

Kroos has been able to command Real Madrid's midfield alongside Luka Modric and the Brazilian muscle of Casemiro. Aside from his defensive efforts, the German has produced good numbers on offence, mainly due to his fantastic capacity to take long free-kicks and corner kicks.

Entering his fifth season in Spain, Kroos has played 191 games and provided 55 assists and scored 12 goals.

1 / 3 NEXT